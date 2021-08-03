DeFi Technologies Announces Shareholder Call to Discuss Upcoming Q2 2021 Financial Results

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF) today announces it will conduct a shareholder call on August 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EST to discuss its strong financial performance for the three and six-month period ending June 30, 2021. The Company expects to release numbers related to the first half period of the year on August 13, 2021. In addition, the Company intends to discuss its recent acquisitions and the corporate strategy for rapid and sustainable growth built on its current successes.

Wouter Witvoet, DeFi Technologies Chief Executive Officer stated, "The Company's rapid growth, intentions to uplist to the OTCQX, expansion of investments into DeFi projects, and additional acquisitions are difficult to explain in press releases. We feel duty-bound to keep our shareholders informed of the decisions we are making and fully aware of the business strategy, short-term growth, long-term expectations, financial performance, and additional achievements. We have some of the brightest people in the industry on our team and we feel it's important to communicate our shared vision for the Company."

Additional information concerning the shareholder call will be announced the morning of August 11, 2021. The information will be available on our website and all our social media feeds.

About DeFi Technologies:

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a Canadian company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value through building and managing assets in the decentralized finance sector. For more information visit https://defi.tech/

