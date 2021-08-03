Tecsys' Elite™ Pharmacy Inventory Management System (PIMS) to Transform Pharmacy Supply Chain Management at Parkview Health

PR Newswire

Supply chain platform expansion puts Parkview Health in a national leadership position as it builds end-to-end supply chain control tower visibility across its health network.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is pleased to announce that Indiana-based Parkview Health has expanded its relationship with Tecsys to power its pharmacy operations with Elite™ Pharmacy Inventory Management System (PIMS). This builds on Parkview Health's unified supply chain execution platform and strategic visibility, further tapping into the operational benefits already supported by Tecsys in other supply areas of the health system.

"Tecsys is at the forefront of the healthcare supply chain industry, and we are excited to deepen our relationship with them," says Chris Jellison, vice president, Pharmacy at Parkview Health. "The Tecsys team has served as a trusted architect of our supply chain execution tech stack, and we are confident that they will continue to support our supply chain modernization journey into the pharmacy."

"We're building a digital supply chain lattice that is far greater than the sum of its parts. As healthcare supply chain continues to move from functional to strategic, it becomes irreconcilable to operate different legs of the supply chain with patchwork solutions that don't speak to each other. This is where Tecsys stitches together old and new tech to build that end-to-end visibility, equipping us with the software to self-distribute in pharmacy with the same dexterity as we do with med surg supplies," continues Jellison.

Tecsys has a solid pedigree of high-quality and industry-driven supply chain solutions. As the nation's foremost healthcare supply chain solution provider, Tecsys leverages its industry-proven competencies to generate value for pharmacies by creating operational efficiencies, lowering operating costs, and increasing compliance to contracted products while helping mitigate risk and optimize resource utilization.

Through its implementation of Tecsys' Elite™ PIMS pharmacy solution, Parkview Health will replace a legacy inventory solution that could no longer sustain the growth or maturity of its operations. The future state is an integrated procurement and inventory management system that supports increased inventory visibility, planning and reporting. The new pharmacy supply chain ecosystem will enable Parkview Health to capture demand, auto-generate replenishment orders, source best drug pricing benefits while ensuring regulatory compliance, and manage purchasing and vendor invoice matching through EDI data exchange.

"Healthcare logistics has a notorious reputation for inefficiency, but Parkview Health is clearly on a mission to challenge that reputation through savvy investments and solid strategy," says Bill King, chief revenue officer at Tecsys. "Its supply chain department is so highly regarded because instead of chasing efficiencies within legacy frameworks, it is redesigning and redefining how healthcare supply chain needs to operate for a new generation of care delivery. We are delighted to serve as their software partner as they lead this impressive charge."

About Parkview Health

Parkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system serving a northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio population of more than 895,000. With more than 13,000 employees, it is the region's largest employer. Its mission is to improve patient health and inspire patients to take steps to improve their well-being. It has been serving its communities since its early beginnings as Fort Wayne City Hospital in 1878. The Parkview Health system was formed in 1995 and its heritage of care and compassion continues today with 12 hospitals and a network of primary care and specialty physicians.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com .

