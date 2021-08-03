Logo
Peak Fintech Launches New Steel Trading Platform as Part of Business Hub Ecosystem

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2021

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQX: PKKFF) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that it has launched a new platform to cater to the specific needs of the steel industry in China as part of its Cubeler Business Hub ecosystem.

Peak_Fintech_Group_Inc__Peak_Fintech_Launches_New_Steel_Trading.jpg

The newly launched Link-Steel platform (http://www.link-steel.net/) allows steel industry participants to buy and sell a large variety of steel products, and obtain value-added services related to their transactions such as financing, transportation, warehousing, fund transfer and payment settlement. Just like the Gold River platform (https://www.goldriverb2b.com/) is the gateway to the Business Hub for most of the ecosystem's product retailers and distributors, the Link-Steel platform will now be marketed as the gateway to the Business Hub for the country's steel industry.

According to the World Steel Association (https://www.worldsteel.org/), China was once again by far the largest steel producer in the world in 2020 with 1,053 Mt. worth an approximate 4.7 Trillion RMB (about CAD$907.0 Billion), accounting for 56.5% of global production. China exports less than 10% of the steel it produces, which means that most of that steel is bought and sold within the country. Steel is not only used in construction and large infrastructure projects, but also in the manufacturing of products ranging from kitchen knives to household appliances to automobiles and everything in between, making steel one of the most traded commodities in the country. In December 2020, Peak announced that Xingcheng Special Steel Works Ltd. ("XSSW"), China's 2nd largest supplier of special steel products, had joined its Business Hub ecosystem as a certified supplier. This meant that purchase orders placed with XSSW through the Business Hub were now eligible to be financed. Since then, almost 1,000 combined XSSW clients and steel traders have joined the ecosystem, prompting Peak to develop and launch the Link-Steel platform to better fit their needs.

About Peak Fintech Group Inc.:
Peak Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating primarily in the commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries bring together lenders and businesses to create the Cubeler Business Hub, an ecosystem where analytics and artificial intelligence is used to facilitate transactions among members of the ecosystem. For more information: http://www.peakfintechgroup.com

For more information, please contact:

CHF Capital Markets

MZ Group – MZ North America

Peak Fintech Group

Cathy Hume, CEO

Mark Schwalenberg, CFA

Barry Ellison, Director of Marketing
and Communications

416-868-1079 ext.: 251

1-312-261-6430

514-340-7775 ext.: 521

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

Follow Peak Fintech Group Inc. on social media:

Twitter: @peakfintech
Facebook: @peakfintech
LinkedIn: Peak Fintech
YouTube: Peak Fintech

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:
This news release may include certain forward-looking information, including statements relating to business and operating strategies, plans and prospects for revenue growth, using words including "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information reflects current views with respect to current events and is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as may be required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating any forward-looking information.

favicon.png?sn=MO62696&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peak-fintech-launches-new-steel-trading-platform-as-part-of-business-hub-ecosystem-301346760.html

SOURCE Peak Fintech Group Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO62696&Transmission_Id=202108030800PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO62696&DateId=20210803
