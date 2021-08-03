Eco Depot Inc is pleased to announce the Official Launch of Bronya Climate Shield at the North America National Hardware Show

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Depot Inc. (OTC Pink: ECDP), a Nevada company, is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Bronya Canada Group will officially launch its Bronya Climate Shield product line at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas Nevada on October 21st through to the 23 rd.

Bronya Canada Group has officially confirmed the North American launch will take place on October 21st, 2021, at the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the New West Hall. The Company's Bronya Climate Shield Product line will be on Exhibit at stand number W729 situated next to PPG Industries stand at W723.

Bronya Canada Group will be among the 2,800 Exhibitors with over 20,000 Participants that will be attending this year's show that was cancelled this spring on May 6th and last year due to the Covid -19 Pandemic. Bronya Climate Shield will also be featured at the new innovative products exhibit featured under the "Habitat New" at the National Hardware Show.

Bronya Canada Group invites all possible distributors to come visit our stand at the National Hardware Show! This is an opportunity for our team to reconnect with colleagues and peers from all over the world at the one event that unites the industry. The entire Home Improvement industry will be attending from Home centers, independent retailers, online retailers, wholesalers, builders, and international distributors under one roof to discover the newest products, innovations, and trends shaping the future of the home improvement and DIY industry.

Bronya Canada group is excited to attend and generate sales leads, build relationships, and gain the global exposure that will power the growth of our brand and business.

Bronya Climate Shield is thrilled to present its thermal protective paint coating designed to reduce 20-40% of energy consumption in businesses and homes. NTS Sci-Lab, a globally recognized ISO 17025 Accredited Laboratory used by Government Agencies and Fortune 500 Companies, has confirmed the energy reduction in the first quarter of 2021.

Due to its potential for reducing energy consumption, Bronya Canada Group seeks to make Bronya Climate Shield the most affordable, cost-effective thermal paint coating in the battle against Climate Change through energy conservation. Bronya Canada Group is currently considering multiple potential sites in several other states and provinces to accommodate its consumer demand, and the National Hardware Show will open new doors in our international rollout.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at OTCMKTS: ECDP.

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD™

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

CONTACT:

Eco-Depot Inc

2300 West Sahara Avenue

Suite 800

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Website: ecdp.co

Tel: 1 (800) 323-7006

[email protected]

WEBSITE: www.ecdp.co

[email protected]

PRODUCT INQUIRIES:

+1-(844)-427-6692

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it.

Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition, or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.

