AU10TIX Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing the Customer Onboarding Process with Its AI-powered Identity Management Solution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021

A well-designed product development roadmap and ability to leverage advancements in AI, mobile, and biometric technologies have established AU10TIX as a leading innovator in the market

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global identity management market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AU10TIX with the 2021 Global Product Leadership Award for its end-to-end ID verification and document authentication service for enabling secure and fast customer onboarding and re-verification. The company applies proven AI technology to solve everyday authentication problems, resulting in an optimized customer experience (CX). By providing easy integration options, high scalability, and precision, the company helps organizations transform security into a differentiator.

AU10TIX_Award_Logo.jpg

"AU10TIX addresses customers' high expectations around security and CX through a fully automated omnichannel AI solution that handles complex and multifaceted threats while ensuring a fast and smooth customer journey. Its solution performs identity verification within eight seconds and onboarding within 90 seconds, one of the fastest times in the industry," said Federico Teveles, ICT Industry Analyst. "Its ground-breaking solution leverages machine learning, neural networks, computer vision, forensic-level biometrics, and behavioral analytics to prevent fraud, meet compliance mandates, and establish trust with customers."

AU10TIX's modular portfolio is one of the most extensive in the industry, covering identity management solutions, such as identity verification, know your customer and anti-money laundering, and electronic credential verification. The portfolio further offers document verification, multi-modal biometric face-matching authentication, liveness detection, data verification, and synthetic fraud detection. Its smooth and accurate onboarding provides a number of benefits, such as minimizing the costs associated with customer processing, enabling effective regulatory compliance, increasing conversions, supporting growth plans, and improving brand equity.

Significantly, AU10TIX has shown great agility in adapting its solutions to a changing security environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company launched INSTINCT, a platform that fights synthetic identity fraud by employing adaptive analytics based on behavioral patterns. Similarly, AU10TIX recently launched SECURE.ME, a web-hosted solution that offers organizations immediate access to a set of authentication options, such as ID verification and selfie biometrics. The solution's easy setup and seamless integration with existing systems further help it expedite threat detection.

"AU10TIX stands out for its ability to deliver exceptional scale, customization, CX, compliance, and security," noted Teveles. "It can provide customers with multi-lingual support, configure the sensitive resolution of its platform, and have the solution up and running in just a few days. This convenience, ownership experience, and integrability with any third-party system have earned it a loyal customer base and positioned it for accelerated growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
P: +1 (210) 477-8457
E: [email protected]

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX, an identity management company headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation—and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

Contact:

Joseph Giumarra
P: +1 (201) 741-8293
E: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA62320&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/au10tix-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-enhancing-the-customer-onboarding-process-with-its-ai-powered-identity-management-solution-301346763.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA62320&Transmission_Id=202108030800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA62320&DateId=20210803
