Qualtrics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the world's #1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor events in August.

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference , Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time

, at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference , Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

, at BMO 2021 Technology Summit, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

For more information on specific events, presentation times and webcast details (if available), visit the "Events and Presentations" section on the company's investor relations website at https://www.qualtrics.com/investors/events/.

Conferences that have presentations that are publicly webcast will be webcast live and the replay will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the world's #1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact: [email protected]

