Ryvu Therapeutics to participate in upcoming global investor conferences

KRAKOW, Poland, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:



12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 10 – Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Ryvu will participate in a panel entitled "Synthetic Lethal (Weapon)" on August 10 at 11:30am-12pm EDT and host investor meetings during the conference.

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 - Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Ryvu will host investor meetings during the conference.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, on Monday, September 13 - Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Ryvu's corporate presentation will be available on-demand starting on September 13 at 7:00 AM (ET), and Ryvu will host investor meetings during the conference

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, and immuno-oncology targets. RVU120 is a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in Phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. SEL24 (MEN1703) is a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group, currently in Phase II clinical studies in acute myeloid leukemia.

The Company was founded in 2007 (until 2019 operating under the name Selvita S.A.) and currently employs over 160 associates, including more than 80 PhDs. Ryvu is headquartered in Krakow, Poland, listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and is a component of sWIG80 index. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

