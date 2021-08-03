Rich Products Selects TCS for Intelligent Supply Chain Modernization to Improve Operations and Agility

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been enlisted by Rich Products to drive its end-to-end supply chain transformation – enhancing integrated planning and agility, and helping it meet changing customer demands.

Rich's supply chain supports the manufacturing of diverse food products, from cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers, and specialty toppings. Like other food companies, in the last decade, it has witnessed significant changes such as major shifts in products, consumption behavior, delivery channels, and the consumer experience. Adding to the challenges, the pandemic accelerated the need for agile and intelligent supply chains that enable companies to use ecosystem data and insights to make more informed plans and better decisions.

TCS will help Rich's deploy a cloud-based planning platform to unify a variety of demand and supply data. Using artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML)-based data analysis and a digital twin foundation, the intelligent platform will autonomously predict issues, risks and opportunities. Rich's will use these data-driven insights to increase its agility and accuracy in decision making while efficiently addressing business disruptions, transportation management, and changes in consumer demand.

In addition, TCS will establish scalable integrations between Rich's current technology landscape and the new platform to ensure end-to-end planning-to-execution visibility and orchestration. Unifying customer-, supplier-, and internal manufacturing-centric systems will provide insights to help Rich's associates develop investment scenarios and make informed decisions – enhancing their competitive edge in the highly volatile food business.

"Data are like food ingredients. Unless you are using the proper tools, you may never get the optimal outcome," said Yexi Liu, chief information officer, Rich Products. "With TCS, Rich's end-to-end supply chain transformation is focused on harnessing the power of data by adopting agile technologies that will help us optimize operations, meet customer demand, and achieve continued success."

"Companies leveraging scalable, resilient, and autonomous supply chain technologies stand to gain a competitive advantage during the pandemic and beyond," said Dave Jordan, global head, Consulting & Services Integration, TCS. "With our deep domain knowledge, consulting-led offerings, and expertise in AI and ML, we will help Rich's reimagine its supply chain to drive optimal investment decisions, while enabling faster product innovation and exceptional customer service."

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

About Rich Products Corporation

Rich Products Corporation, also known as Rich's, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods, among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $4 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich's®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family.

Learn more at Richs.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

TCS media contacts:

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rich-products-selects-tcs-for-intelligent-supply-chain-modernization-to-improve-operations-and-agility-301347025.html

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services