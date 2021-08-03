Rich Products Selects TCS for Intelligent Supply Chain Modernization to Improve Operations and Agility

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rich Products Selects TCS for Intelligent Supply Chain Modernization to Improve Operations and Agility

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tata Consultancy Services to Help Global Food Company Harness Cloud-Based Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Platform to Enhance Integrated Planning and Agility in Meeting Changing Customer Demands

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 3, 2021

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been enlisted by Rich Products to drive its end-to-end supply chain transformation – enhancing integrated planning and agility, and helping it meet changing customer demands.

TCS_Logo.jpg

Rich's supply chain supports the manufacturing of diverse food products, from cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers, and specialty toppings. Like other food companies, in the last decade, it has witnessed significant changes such as major shifts in products, consumption behavior, delivery channels, and the consumer experience. Adding to the challenges, the pandemic accelerated the need for agile and intelligent supply chains that enable companies to use ecosystem data and insights to make more informed plans and better decisions.

TCS will help Rich's deploy a cloud-based planning platform to unify a variety of demand and supply data. Using artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML)-based data analysis and a digital twin foundation, the intelligent platform will autonomously predict issues, risks and opportunities. Rich's will use these data-driven insights to increase its agility and accuracy in decision making while efficiently addressing business disruptions, transportation management, and changes in consumer demand.

In addition, TCS will establish scalable integrations between Rich's current technology landscape and the new platform to ensure end-to-end planning-to-execution visibility and orchestration. Unifying customer-, supplier-, and internal manufacturing-centric systems will provide insights to help Rich's associates develop investment scenarios and make informed decisions – enhancing their competitive edge in the highly volatile food business.

"Data are like food ingredients. Unless you are using the proper tools, you may never get the optimal outcome," said Yexi Liu, chief information officer, Rich Products. "With TCS, Rich's end-to-end supply chain transformation is focused on harnessing the power of data by adopting agile technologies that will help us optimize operations, meet customer demand, and achieve continued success."

"Companies leveraging scalable, resilient, and autonomous supply chain technologies stand to gain a competitive advantage during the pandemic and beyond," said Dave Jordan, global head, Consulting & Services Integration, TCS. "With our deep domain knowledge, consulting-led offerings, and expertise in AI and ML, we will help Rich's reimagine its supply chain to drive optimal investment decisions, while enabling faster product innovation and exceptional customer service."

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

About Rich Products Corporation
Rich Products Corporation, also known as Rich's, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods, among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $4 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich's®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family.

Learn more at Richs.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

TCS media contacts:

Asia Pacific

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +65 9138 4370

Australia and New Zealand

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +61 422 989 682

Benelux

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +31 615 903387

Canada

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +1 647 790 7602

Europe

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +46 723 989 188

India

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +91 22 6778 9960

Email: [email protected]| Phone: +91 22 6778 9999

Japan

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +81 80-2115-0989

Latin America

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +569 6170 9013

Middle East & Africa

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +971567471988

Nordics

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +46 70 317 80 24

UK

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA / Canada

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +1 203-984-3978

favicon.png?sn=NY62926&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rich-products-selects-tcs-for-intelligent-supply-chain-modernization-to-improve-operations-and-agility-301347025.html

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY62926&Transmission_Id=202108030900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY62926&DateId=20210803
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment