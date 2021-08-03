Bank of Botetourt Announces Promotions to Executive Vice President

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bank of Botetourt Announces Promotions to Executive Vice President

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BUCHANAN, Va., Aug. 3, 2021

BUCHANAN, Va., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) is pleased to announce that Michelle R. Austinhas been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. She will maintain her role as CFO, which she has held since 2005, and will continue working from the Bank's Troutville Office. Michelle began her career in banking with Bank of Botetourt as a college intern in 1991 and joined the Bank full time in 1993. She has her Bachelor of Business Administration from Roanoke College and an MBA from Troy University. Michelle also graduated from the Virginia Bankers Association (VBA) School of Bank Management at University of Virginia (UVA) and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University (LSU).

Michelle stated, "I am blessed to be part of the leadership team at Bank of Botetourt. As a community banker, it has been rewarding to help customers, employees, and the local area for the past twenty-eight years."

Michelle was recently appointed to the Region 2 GO Virginia Board (GOVA). The GOVA mission is to support programs that help create high-paying jobs through incentivized collaboration between business, education, and government to diversify and strengthen the economy in every region of the Commonwealth. She serves as a Board Member of the Virginia Bankers Association (VBA) Benefits Board since 2019, served on the Dabney S. Lancaster Community College (DSLCC) Educational Foundation since 2011 and continues to be a Trustee of Lithia United Methodist Church. Her spare time has always included an element of education. For eleven years Michelle served as an adjunct professor in the Department of Business Administration and Economics at Roanoke College. She currently teaches an accounting prerequisite class for the VBA School of Bank of Management at the University of Virginia (UVA).

After twenty-seven years with Bank of Botetourt, George E. Honts IV(Ned) has been promoted to Executive Vice President and will continue his role of Chief Lending Officer. Ned is based out of the Bank's Troutville Office. He graduated from Hampden-Sydney College along with the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at UVA and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Ned serves on the Board of the Botetourt County Public Schools Education Foundation, the Board and Executive Board for the Virginia State Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and as a Board Member and Treasurer of the Appalachian Habitat Association. In his free time, he enjoys the outdoors and can be found hunting, fishing and golfing. Ned grew up in Botetourt County and resides in the Troutville area with his wife Stephanie and their son Garrett.

Bank President and CEO, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated that "the Bank and our senior management team is grateful to have both Michelle and Ned on our team. Their wealth of knowledge in the industry combined with the time they've both invested in our community brings a level of insight that cannot be matched."

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates twelve retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

favicon.png?sn=PH60579&sd=2021-08-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-botetourt-announces-promotions-to-executive-vice-president-301345403.html

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH60579&Transmission_Id=202108030830PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH60579&DateId=20210803
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment