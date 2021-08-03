Logo
Sunseeker Resorts Resumes Construction Of Charlotte Harbor Development

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced construction on Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will resume this month. The announcement was made by Allegiant President John Redmond at a press conference on the resort's construction site in Charlotte County, Fla.

Allegiant_Logo.jpg

Construction on the project – a first-of-its-kind destination resort in southwest Florida – was suspended by the company in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its outsized impact on the travel and hospitality industries.

"When we first announced a temporary pause in construction, we always envisioned restarting within 18 months. I'm happy to say that we're right on track," said Redmond. "Very soon, you'll see spinning cranes and construction crews in action again, working to finish what will be an incredible, integrated resort experience bringing exceptional value for both our guests and local residents. I'd like to thank the community of Punta Gorda for its support and patience during these unprecedented times."

The resort will feature approximately 500 hotel rooms, more than 180 extended stay suites, 55,000 square-feet of meeting and conference space, 19 restaurants and bars, and retail outlets along a scenic harbor walk. A state-of-the-art fitness center and spa will be located on the top floor of the hotel tower.

Construction is anticipated to be complete in 18 to 24 months.

The project will have a significant impact on the local economy, eventually employing about 800 construction workers. Once the resort opens, approximately 1,150 people will be employed, making Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor the third largest employer in Southwest Florida.

Renovations on Kingsway Golf Course, one of Sunseeker Resort's premier amenities, will begin in the fall. When completed, the club, located just ten minutes from the resort, will be open exclusively to members and resort guests. Renowned golf architect Kipp Schulties will lead the course renovation. A veteran of more than 60 golf course design projects, Schulties is known for his work on Boca Raton Resort & Club and Quail Lodge Resort & Club, two of the elite 27 golf resorts in the world, according to Great Golf Resorts of the World. Over the past two decades, Schulties and partners have redesigned dozens of the highest-profile clubs in South Florida, many of which were originally designed by a who's-who of famous golf course architects.

Kingsway's renovation is slated to include all components of club operations – including full redesign and refurbishment of the golf course, with replacement of all turfgrass, irrigation and drainage systems; expansion and enhancements to the club's driving range, putting, chipping and bunker practice areas; refurbishment of the clubhouse, restaurant and event space, as well as relocation of the maintenance facilities to improve the playability of the course.

The reimagined golf course is anticipated to open simultaneously with Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor.

Located near the Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), a base of operations for Allegiant Air, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will be the largest and most unique resort in the region. In addition to its service to Punta Gorda, Allegiant currently operates flights from nearby St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – all within a two-hour drive of Charlotte Harbor. In total, Allegiant currently moves nearly 8 million leisure travelers in and out of Florida every year. This nexus between air transportation and hospitality will afford easy access to the resort location, while capitalizing on the direct-to-customer sales model which has been Allegiant's hallmark in its success as an industry-leading, low-cost airline with a unique focus on leisure travel.

Further information, such as projected construction dates, will be shared when available. Initial renderings of both the resort and golf club renovation are available here: http://ow.ly/j9ts30eF6lo.

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Allegiant Media Contact
Phone: 702-800-2020
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA60391&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunseeker-resorts-resumes-construction-of-charlotte-harbor-development-301345570.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA60391&Transmission_Id=202108030845PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA60391&DateId=20210803
