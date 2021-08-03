UCASU Reports Profit For 2020 and Trumps Projected Loss

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

UCASU Reports Profit For 2020 and Trumps Projected Loss

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) filed its annual filing 10-K for the fiscal year 2020, after several months of delay, due to its change of auditing firm. For the year of 2020, it reports a moderate net asset increase of $14,175 from operation, beats the company's previous projection that it might suffer a moderate loss.

"After taking losses in Q1 and Q2 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our management team responded and made correct adjustments to our investment strategy," says Greg Bankston, managing general partner of UC Asset. "We held back new investments from properties that require heavy renovations to dodge the negative impact of fast-rising construction costs. We rode the wave of a bullish residential market and exited most residential properties in our portfolio investment, in the second half of 2020, and then in the first half of 2021, which allowed us to adjust the book value of these sold properties by the end of 2020."

After this moderate gain from operations and other equity increase from financing, the company's net equity per share rose to $1.594 per share, an increase of $0.07 per share. However, net equity per share would drop to $1.548, if the company's outstanding shares were fully diluted, and net increase per share would drop to $0.02 per share.

The company also adjusted its 2019 reporting by consolidating its subsidiaries, which is the accounting policy adopted after changing its auditing firm.

"By consolidating our subsidiaries we report much stronger revenue in our income statement. Before consolidation, we only reported $12,097 of total income for the year of 2019. Now we report $2.93 million in total income for the same year. We also reported $4.53 million of total income for the year of 2020," says Larry Wu, founder of UC Asset.

"It is important to point out that this does not represent any material change of our operational or financial situations for the year of 2019. It merely shifts incomes from previously unconsolidated entities into the reporting entity," explains Wu. "However, the new method of reporting, in our point of view, are more straightforward and much easier to comprehend for our investors."

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with value-added strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:

Christal Jordan | Investor Relations Director, UC Asset LP
[email protected] | 678-499-0297

favicon.png?sn=IO62729&sd=2021-08-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucasu-reports-profit-for-2020-and-trumps-projected-loss-301346743.html

SOURCE UC Asset LP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO62729&Transmission_Id=202108030900PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO62729&DateId=20210803
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment