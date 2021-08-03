Aira Closes $12 Million Seed Investment to Accelerate Adoption of FreePower® Wireless Charging

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aira Closes $12 Million Seed Investment to Accelerate Adoption of FreePower® Wireless Charging

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Names Axon CFO Jawad Ahsan to Board of Directors

PR Newswire

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2021

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aira Inc., the company redefining wireless charging with FreePower®, today announced a $12 million Series Seed funding round. This additional capital will accelerate the company's expansion into the automotive, enterprise, and hospitality sectors. It will also enable Aira — which was named FastCompany's #5 Most Innovative Company in 2021 — to expand its operational and engineering resources in preparation for the launch of FreePower® 2.0 by year's end. The company was recently granted it's first patents for FreePower® and has more than 80 patent assets related to its ground-breaking wireless charging methods.

Eric_Goodchild_and_Jacke_Slatnick.jpg

Aira also announced the appointment of Axon [NASDAQ: AXON] Chief Financial Officer Jawad Ahsan to its board of directors. Ahsan brings more than two decades of global financial strategy experience and public company leadership to the company's board. Jawad currently leads Axon's global finance, corporate strategy, legal and IT organizations. He also serves as executive sponsor for the company's consumer-facing business. Prior to Axon, Jawad served as CFO for SaaS market intelligence firm Market Track, and spent 13 years at General Electric, most notably serving as CFO for its Healthcare electronic health record and enterprise software businesses.

"This new round of funding is a game changer when it comes to accelerating our capacity for innovation," said Jake Slatnick, co-founder and CEO of Aira. "With so many partnerships in our pipeline, a 2.0 version of FreePower® on the horizon, and Jawad having just joined our board, this is an inflection point for Aira."

"Aira is transforming the way people charge devices, evolving a technology that has failed to meet consumer expectations since it was first introduced," added Ahsan. "Jake, Eric, and the team have built a technology that will set the standard for the next decade and make consumers less beholden to cables, chargers, power outlets, and the stress of a dead battery during the day. I'm excited to be along for the ride."

Aira in Automotive
Current wireless charging technology is not built for moving environments, leaving consumers and automakers underwhelmed. In-car charging surfaces with FreePower®, on the other hand, are able to support devices shifting around while driving, multi-device charging, surfaces of any size, and firmware updates for future enhancements and compatibility. They can also deliver high-power charging while maintaining stringent safety and regulatory standards.

Aira announced a strategic partnership in December 2020 with Motherson Innovations Company Limited, the emerging technologies arm of the Motherson Group [NSE: MOTHERSUMI], a leading Tier 1 global automotive supplier, who also invested in the company. This joint project to develop, manufacture, and supply automotive-grade FreePower® wireless charging modules into vehicle interiors was recently nominated for a prestigious PACEPilot Award.

About Aira
Aira is setting a new standard for wireless charging with FreePower®, an elegant hardware and software solution that offers complete freedom of placement across surfaces. Founded in 2017 by Jake Slatnick and Eric Goodchild, the company's FreePower® technology is an elegant, adaptable solution that pushes long-standing boundaries to deliver on the fundamental promise of wireless charging – convenience. Built to work with devices operating on the Qi standard, FreePower® is compatible with all major Qi devices including those from Apple, Samsung, and Google. Aira is partnering with brands, OEMs, and technology suppliers across several verticals, including consumer electronics, automotive, furniture and hospitality, to make "wireless charging as it was meant to be" available everywhere. To learn more about Aira and FreePower®, visit airapower.com. For media, please visit airapower.com/news.

Jawad_Ahsan_Headshot.jpg

Aira_Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY62829&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aira-closes-12-million-seed-investment-to-accelerate-adoption-of-freepower-wireless-charging-301347068.html

SOURCE Aira

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY62829&Transmission_Id=202108030900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY62829&DateId=20210803
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment