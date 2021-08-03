Logo
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC Buys Cambria Tail Risk ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco DB Base Metals Fund, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Walmart Inc, D.R. Horton Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Omnia Family Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cambria Tail Risk ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco DB Base Metals Fund, Invesco China Technology ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares Gold Trust, Walmart Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omnia Family Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Omnia Family Wealth, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Omnia Family Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/omnia+family+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Omnia Family Wealth, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 159,130 shares, 22.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 323,991 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  3. Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) - 644,651 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 356,221 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 157,481 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 361.29%
New Purchase: Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.6 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.72%. The holding were 644,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.63 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $20.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 231,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.07. The stock is now traded at around $72.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 46,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.8 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $66.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 361.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 157,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.77%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 61,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Omnia Family Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Omnia Family Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Omnia Family Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Omnia Family Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Omnia Family Wealth, LLC keeps buying
