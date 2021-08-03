Blue Chip Partners, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: RYE, DFAC, JMST, SJNK, SHOP, GLD, IJH, IWF,

Farmington Hills, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Chip Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Blue Chip Partners, Inc. owns 160 stocks with a total value of $701 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blue Chip Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+chip+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 506,292 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,095 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,906 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,105 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Target Corp (TGT) - 104,678 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.96 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $42.9. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 101,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 47,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1538.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $268.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 452.14%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 92.44%. The purchase prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in REV Group Inc by 56.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $18.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 53,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.