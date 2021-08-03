Blue Chip Partners, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Farmington Hills, MI, based Investment company Blue Chip Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Chip Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Blue Chip Partners, Inc. owns 160 stocks with a total value of $701 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blue Chip Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+chip+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Chip Partners, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 506,292 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,095 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,906 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,105 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  5. Target Corp (TGT) - 104,678 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.96 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $42.9. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 101,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 47,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1538.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $268.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 452.14%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 92.44%. The purchase prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: REV Group Inc (REVG)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in REV Group Inc by 56.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $18.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 53,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blue Chip Partners, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Blue Chip Partners, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Blue Chip Partners, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blue Chip Partners, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blue Chip Partners, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider