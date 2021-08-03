Blue Chip Partners, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

- New Purchases: RYE, DFAC, JMST, SJNK, SHOP, GLD, IJH, IWF,
- Added Positions: KMB, VCIT, TFC, DOW, IXC, CAT, PM, AMGN, ABBV, PAYX, JNJ, MCD, MDT, UNH, PAG, VZ, AVGO, DIS, REVG, XLE, TXN, CMCSA, UPS, JPM, JCI, MMM, ADC, WBA, RIO, RSG, FB, F, ACWI, HYG, BA, XLC, T,
- Reduced Positions: PEP, ADBE, JPST, AMZN, GOOG, SHY, PG, AGG, DTE, BSV, NFLX, KO, SPY, IVV, DE, XLRE, VYM, VIG, SCHD, IWM, IVW, CSCO, VFC, SBUX, PLD, MRK, CCI, DLR, D, IP, ITW, GOOGL, HAS, XLY, EMR, APD, QQQ, MO, LHX, LUV, DGRO, AEP, SPGI, TSLA, WEC, TRV,
- Sold Out: XLV, LOW, ON, STLD, EEM, XLB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Chip Partners, Inc.
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 506,292 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,095 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,906 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,105 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 104,678 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.96 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $42.9. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 101,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 47,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1538.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $268.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 376 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 452.14%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 92.44%. The purchase prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: REV Group Inc (REVG)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in REV Group Inc by 56.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $18.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 53,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.
