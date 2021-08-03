Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys Apple Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Autohome Inc, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Ansys Inc

- New Purchases: AAPL,
- Added Positions: TSM, ATHM, SU, XOM, CVX, ENB, VLO, IMO, EOG, COP, DVN, PXD, SLB, CNQ, ADI, INTC, ITW, RTX, PG, VFC, PEP, PAYX, OTIS, JNJ, ABBV, AJG, CME, AVGO, BLK, APH, AFL, HLX, QCOM, SPWR,
- Reduced Positions: EDU, NVDA, ON, PWR, GOOG, AMRC, CSIQ, FSLR, HUBB, ITRI, NEE, ORA, TPIC,
- Sold Out: ANSS, FLIR,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 25,890 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 160,991 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 58,990 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,927 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 17,380 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio.
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 55,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 493.42%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 65,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Autohome Inc (ATHM)
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Autohome Inc by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 45,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.
