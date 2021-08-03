Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys Apple Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, First Solar Inc, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: AAPL, TSM,
- Added Positions: PEP, PG, PAYX, FSLR, NEE, CSIQ, ITRI, JNJ, ORA, HUBB, THRM, ON, ENPH, SEDG, AMRC, ENB, VLO, TPIC, SU, CVX, XOM, CNQ, COP, PXD, SLB, DVN, EOG, IMO, QCOM, SPWR, ICE, ADBE, NKE, V, BMY, MA, LRCX, KLAC, PYPL, GOOGL, AMZN, ROP, CMCSA, DHR, TMO, HLX, AMAT, FB, RJF, TROW, TTEK, AOS, STT, AMG, NDAQ, KKR, NTES, FTV, AB, CIXX, CDNS, ANSS, ARES, ZBRA, XYL, A, BABA, TREX, AMP, TER, ANET, ATHM, BIDU, BX, ENTG, BEN, JKHY, IEX, PKI, JD,
- Reduced Positions: EDU, AFL, NVDA, ITW, RTX, BLK,
For the details of Guinness Asset Management LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guinness+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Guinness Asset Management LTD
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 307,470 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,513,612 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 571,920 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.32%
- Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 748,670 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- Aflac Inc (AFL) - 1,132,330 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%
Guinness Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 166,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Guinness Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 165,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $88.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 289,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 24.47%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 355,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)
Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Canadian Solar Inc by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 484,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Itron Inc (ITRI)
Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Itron Inc by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $84.32 and $100.72, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $97.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 237,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gentherm Inc (THRM)
Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Gentherm Inc by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $67.97 and $77.39, with an estimated average price of $72.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 319,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)
Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $80.81, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $71.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 239,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Guinness Asset Management LTD. Also check out:
1. Guinness Asset Management LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Guinness Asset Management LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Guinness Asset Management LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Guinness Asset Management LTD keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment