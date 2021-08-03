Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys Apple Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, First Solar Inc, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: AAPL, TSM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, First Solar Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Canadian Solar Inc, sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guinness Asset Management LTD. As of 2021Q2, Guinness Asset Management LTD owns 99 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 307,470 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,513,612 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 571,920 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.32% Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 748,670 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Aflac Inc (AFL) - 1,132,330 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%

Guinness Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 166,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guinness Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 165,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $88.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 289,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 24.47%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 355,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Canadian Solar Inc by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 484,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Itron Inc by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $84.32 and $100.72, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $97.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 237,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Gentherm Inc by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $67.97 and $77.39, with an estimated average price of $72.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 319,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $80.81, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $71.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 239,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.