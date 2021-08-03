Amazon and Best Buy Introduce New Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Amazon and Best Buy Introduce New Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) announced a new lineup of Best Buy Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs. The TVs are the latest from the strategic collaboration between the two companies, which began three years ago. The new F50 series TVs feature enhanced screen resolution, premium audio functionality, and Alexa voice integration for an immersive entertainment experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005690/en/

Insignia_Fire_TV.jpg

The all-new Insignia F50 Series – Fire TVs include premium Dolby Vision and Alexa voice controls (Photo: Business Wire)

“Customers have purchased millions of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs in the U.S. and Canada, and given them an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.com,” said Daniel Rausch, Amazon Vice President, Entertainment Devices & Services. “Our collaboration with Best Buy has grown over the last three years, allowing us to deliver our content-first Fire TV experience and Alexa features to customers through a diverse line of high-quality smart TVs. Today, we’re thrilled to further expand the Fire TV line with a new generation of Insignia – Fire TVs including the F50 Series.”

“From the start of this collaboration, our goal has always been to enrich the lives of our customers,” said Luke Motschenbacher, Category Officer at Best Buy. “We’re thrilled that our relationship with Amazon continues to give our customers even more choices to bring the latest in smart TV technology into their homes.”

The Insignia F50 Series Fire TV uses quantum dot technology in 4K Ultra HD for vibrant, true-to-life images with rich subtle details. Delivering an immersive home theater experience, the TVs feature Dolby Vision HDR to contrast bright highlights with dark shadows to showcase subtle details, and DTS Virtual-X speaker technology to deliver three-dimensional sound. The displays have a narrow bezel for optimal video playback for living room entertainment. The Insignia F50 Series Fire TV will be available at Best Buy stores and online, as well as Amazon.com later this summer.

Insignia – Fire TVs come with the latest Fire TV experience for content-first and customized entertainment with Alexa at the core. The included Voice Remote with Alexa allows customers to get all of the benefits of Alexa, plus the ability to launch apps, switch inputs, and control smart home devices, with simple voice commands. Press and hold the voice button and ask Alexa to search for favorite movies, TV shows, or directors; start a live TV program; discover new recipes; check stocks; and more.

In addition to collaborating on Fire TVs, Best Buy and Amazon are working together to innovate on purchase options for customers. Best Buy and Amazon rolled out a new option for customers with their in-store pick up option. The latest purchase option for customers to order on Amazon.com and pick up in a Best Buy store launched in November 2020 with one Fire TV model. Today, this option is available for the full lineup of Toshiba and Insignia – Fire TVs at all Best Buy store locations in the U.S. With in-store pickup, customers can buy on Amazon.com and pick up at a local Best Buy store within the hour.

With more than 80 models available in the U.S. and Canada, Toshiba and Insignia Fire TVs remain a top favorite among customers. Providing choice to customers, Toshiba and Insignia – Fire TVs range from 24-inches to 75-inches, and are available in 2K, 4K, QLED resolution technologies.

In June, Amazon.com customers purchased a record-setting number of Fire TVs including the Toshiba and InsigniaFireTVs during Prime Day and the two week lead-up period.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Best Buy

At Best Buy, our purpose is to enrich lives through technology. We do that by leveraging our unique combination of tech expertise and human touch to meet our customers’ everyday needs, whether they come to us online, visit our stores or invite us into their homes. We have nearly 1,000 stores and about 100,000 employees in the United States and Canada.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210803005690r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005690/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment