Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's Screen Media Acquires North American Rights to Action Thriller 'One Shot'

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced Screen Media’s acquisition of all North American rights to James Nunn’s real time action thriller One Shot about a team of Navy SEALs trapped in a CIA black site when insurgents attack. One Shot reunites Nunn (Eliminators, Green Street 3: Never Back Down) with martial arts star Scott Adkins (Ip Man 4, Triple Threat), and co-stars Ashley Greene (The Twilight Saga) and Ryan Phillippe (Shooter). Screen Media plans a late fall theatrical and VOD release for the title which is currently in post-production.

“I am delighted One Shot has found such a tremendous home in Screen Media for its North American release,” said producer Marc Goldberg. “I know the Screen Media team will do a fantastic job with its release; the film is a nonstop action, thrill-a-second ride and will delight audiences in the USA.”

“We know audiences are going to be blown away by the action that James and his cast and crew have captured here. It’s a relentless, visceral, and thrilling movie that we cannot wait to show off to fans,” said Screen Media.

In this intense, non-stop action-thriller, relentlessly filmed in a single continuous take, an elite squad of Navy SEALs on a covert mission to transport a prisoner off a CIA black site island prison is trapped when insurgents attack, trying to rescue the same prisoner. Led by Lieutenant Blake Harris (Adkins), the team, including Deputy Site Manager Tom Shields (Phillippe), must trust the secret intel of Junior Analyst Zoe Anderson (Greene) in order to deliver the prisoner and thwart a pending terrorist attack on Washington D.C.

Written by Jamie Russell and directed by James Nunn, One Shot is produced by Marc Goldberg and Ben Jacques and executive produced by Sarah Gabriel, Seth Needle, Tamara Birkemoe, Conor McAdam, and David Nagelberg.

The deal was negotiated by Tamara Birkemoe, Executive Vice President, International, on behalf of Screen Media with Marc Goldberg of Signature Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

Screen Media’s recent releases include SK Dale’s critically acclaimed thriller Till Death, which stars Megan Fox, and Jimmy Giannopolous’s mob crime drama The Birthday Cake starring Shiloh Fernandez, Lorraine Bracco, and Val Kilmer. Previous releases includethe critically acclaimed documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, the Barry Pepper thriller Trigger Point, Simon West’s action disaster film Skyfire, and the Nicolas Cage hit Willy’s Wonderland. Screen Media most recently announced the acquisition of the Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza starrer Best Sellers.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Taylor Krafchik
Ellipsis
[email protected]
(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT
Kate Barrette
RooneyPartners LLC
[email protected]
(212) 223-0561

FOR SCREEN MEDIA
Falco Ink
Janice Roland
[email protected]
Shannon Treusch
[email protected]

