Qumu Launches Channel Program With JS Group to Expand Enterprise Video Partner Program

Qumu+Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, and JS+Group, leaders in channel strategy, today announced a strategic partnership, launching a world-class global channel program. The program offers partner incentives, customer benefits, operational support and market development fund (MDF) management to help Qumu further increase its small, medium and large business market penetration for its leading enterprise video platform.

Under the partnership, JS Group will provide support for partner enablement and additional channel frameworks for Qumu to connect with highly relevant channel partners, supplementing and extending the reach of Qumu’s sales team. Backed by veterans in the channel industry, JS Group will help speed the application of roadmaps and strategies to connect Qumu’s superior video capabilities, security, scalability and expertise to new channel partners aiding organizations in their digital transformation journeys.

“The enterprise video industry is growing as companies embrace remote work and more virtual events, so the need to scale effectively and in the right markets is critical,” said Susan+Young, vice president of Strategic Alliances and Channel, Qumu. “JS Group’s expansive network and history, along with its trusted relationships with resellers, distributors and agents, made it the natural choice as we identify the right organizations for our expanded channel program and seize on the current market momentum.”

“Qumu brings a much-needed solution to the enterprise marketplace and the partner community. Together, the JS Group and Qumu are further developing a best-in-class channel program, underscoring the value Qumu can bring to channel partners,” said Janet+Schijns, chief executive officer at JS Group. “Qumu’s ability to scale events and offer security across streaming options, whether synchronous or asynchronous video, made them the right choice for this partnership.”

For more information about Qumu Cloud and to learn more about the channel program, please connect+with+us or visit Qumu.com.

About JS Group

JSG helps clients capitalize on market opportunities by delivering distinct channel evolution expertise and operationalizing channel frameworks. JSG enjoys an industry-wide reputation for our go-to-market thought leadership, channel expertise, sales, and marketing enablement that drives revenue and market-share growth. Our mission is to #savethechannel. For more information, visit www.jsgnow.com.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) empowers hyper-distributed organizations to leverage the full power of video to move forward, faster. Qumu’s Video Engagement platform helps businesses build connectedness and shape a culture that is more engaged, motivated, and aligned to drive impact in a work from wherever, whenever world.

