As the New School Year Approaches, Indiana Digital Learning School is Prepared to Encourage Student Success

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS), a full-time, tuition-free public school of the Union School Corporation is ready to kick off the new school year and give students in grades K-12 a tailored education that challenges and motivates them. INDLS’s teachers and students will go online to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 4.

“Our teachers are the most dedicated educators I know. Each year at INDLS, I see our students thrive because of our teachers’ commitment to quality education for every student,” said Elizabeth Sliger, INDLS’s Head of School. “I know this is going to be a great year, and I am grateful we can continue to provide Indiana families with a consistent, impactful education despite the uncertainty in the world.”

INDLS offers an individualized approach to learning, delivering rich, challenging curriculum designed to assist students who seek different pathways to education. The state licensed teachers are experienced in creating an engaging online environment. Despite a reported “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like INDLS experienced+lower+learning+loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend INDLS also have the opportunity to prepare for their next season of life in the Career+Prep+Program. Through the program, they can enroll in career-related classes designed to help them discover their passions and learn about various fields. This year, INDLS is offering classes in Hospitality and Human Services, Business and Marketing, Information Technology, and more. While students work towards graduation, they can earn valuable, practical experience that gives them an advantage in the work force.

All families have made difficult decisions regarding their child’s education in the last year. Many families experienced online learning for the first time, and realized it is an exceptional option that caters to student success. According to a recent survey+by+Stride%2C+Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school choices.INDLS offers an online school choice for families seeking academic challenge, personalized learning, and individual growth.

INDLS is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about INDA and how to enroll, visit indls.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Indiana Digital Learning School

Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS) is an online public-school program of the Union School Corporation, serving students across the state of Indiana. INDLS is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about INDLS, visit indls.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005033/en/

