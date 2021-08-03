The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Book value per share increased to $12.03
  • $2.9 million increase in stockholders’ equity since June 30, 2020
  • $0.05 per share cash dividend paid to shareholders
  • Deposit growth of $41 million
  • Total assets reach $453 million

LIMERICK, Pa., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Highlights include asset growth of $38.2 million and a $2.9 million increase in stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2021, as compared to June 30, 2020. Net income increased $117 thousand to $677 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, totaling approximately $0.33 per common share, fully diluted. The Company paid a cash dividend totaling $0.05 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Book value per share increased to $12.03.

Deposits grew to $404 million at June 30, 2021, from $306 million at June 30, 2020, a 32% increase. Net Loans increased 2.2% to $306 million at June 30, 2021, from $299 million at June 30, 2020, and total assets increased by $38 million to $453 million as of June 30, 2021, increasing by 9.2% over one year.

Credit quality remained stable. Second-quarter provision for loan losses was reduced to $150 thousand in 2021, from $450 thousand in 2020.

Bank Leader, Joseph W. Major, stated, “We are pleased with the continued growth of the bank and are enjoying another record earning quarter while approaching half of a billion dollars in total assets. We are close to receiving forgiveness for all of 2020’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and have a healthy loan pipeline as our economy improves. As we look forward to the future, we have expanded to 57 employees and recently leased additional office space to accommodate this growth. A key strategy to our success is our entire staff of experienced bankers who provide first-class banking services, resulting in an exceptional client experience.”

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.

Contact:

Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Robert H. Schultz,
Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Kelly Taylor,
Investor Relations
610-948-9000

The Victory Bancorp, Inc
548 N. Lewis Rd.
Limerick, PA 19468

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,December 31,June 30,
Selected Financial Data202120202020
Securities available-for-sale$18,574$13,306$9,982
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses305,923283,618299,309
Total assets452,654429,425414,460
Deposits404,281337,013306,314
Borrowings10,50051,48168,615
Subordinated debt12,76417,70917,692
Stockholders' equity23,46522,02220,567
Book value per common share$12.03$11.29$10.55
Allowance/loans1.08%1.10%0.90%
Nonperforming assets/total assets0.03%0.04%0.07%
Three months ended
June 30,December 31,June 30,
Selected Operations Data202120202020
Interest income$4,106$4,312$3,820
Interest expense608822803
Net interest income3,4983,4903,017
Provision for loan losses15051450
Other income153217129
Other expense2,6392,3801,977
Income before income taxes8621,276719
Income taxes(185)(283)(159)
Net income$677$993$560
Earnings per common share (basic)$0.35$0.51$0.29
Earnings per common share (diluted)$0.33$0.50$0.28
Return on average assets (annualized)0.62%0.92%0.61%
Return on average equity (annualized)11.68%18.48%11.02%
Net charge-offs(recoveries)/average loans0.04%0.34%0.14%


ti?nf=ODMwMTc5MyM0MzM4NDc5IzIxMjU5NTY=
ee5a3874-30a6-4b05-9a08-beb2b3f7eead
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment