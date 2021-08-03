IZEA and PlaceIQ partner to power influencer marketing measurement with location data

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IZEA and PlaceIQ partner to power influencer marketing measurement with location data

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Orlando, Florida, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ( IZEA) is partnering with leading data and technology provider PlaceIQ, to bring real-world attribution to influencer marketing campaigns. PlaceIQ, the technology company using location data insights to craft a new model of consumer behavior - and IZEA, the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for leading brands, are working together to bridge the online/offline gap in media attribution.

Even as states emerged from the depths of the pandemic, retailers were confronted with the new duality of curbside pickup and in-store visitation. They sought IZEA and PlaceIQ to help identify and reach the right customers - and to prove that those customers took offline action, resulting in campaigns that are driving measurable lift.

“Our clients want to measure their influencer marketing campaigns beyond total engagements.” said Tiffany Richardson, Director of Media & Partnerships at IZEA. “Partnering with PlaceIQ allows IZEA the ability to tell our clients not only what actions were taken on the influencer’s content, but also how many consumers took offline action, such as visiting our client’s store. This lower-funnel data is key to proving success and return on our client’s investments.”

When coupled with influencer paid media strategies, PlaceIQ location data methodologies allow a brand to match consumers who saw their content and went on-location to experience the brand within the following weeks. PlaceIQ can measure the actual percentage lift of on-location visits of consumers exposed to the media versus individuals not exposed by including control groups. PlaceIQ also has the ability to create custom audiences based on a consumer's previous shopping trips to the brand or a competitive location, or recent habits indicating their comfort level in venturing out or staying in. As consumers shop around for deals, continue to change their habits, have different needs and commutes, using data to understand their needs and reach them with relevant and valuable content is crucial.

IZEA and PlaceIQ’s most recent marketing campaign drove over 30,000 in-store grocery visits which yielded an estimated $1.6M in grocery sales - taking influencer feed impressions into the real world. Other applications of the partnership include targeting movie theatre visitors, frequent travelers, or restaurant loyalists with lifestyle influencer content.

“Using a deep understanding of your consumers' preferences and current habits allows you to reach them with the proper messaging. We understand that shoppers are not returning right back to their pre-pandemic behaviors, and brands will need to meet them at their current comfort level to address their new needs,” said Eddie Smith, SVP of Revenue at PlaceIQ. “Working with IZEA allows us to help marketers navigate a post-pandemic world with the ability to measure real-world ROI.”

To learn more about PlaceIQ's location intelligence capabilities, visit www.placeiq.com. For more information about IZEA's influencer marketing technology solutions and services, visit www.izea.com.

# # #

About PlaceIQ
PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better outcomes for marketers, analysts, and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI, and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com. Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and LinkedIn at PlaceIQ.

About IZEA
IZEA is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Attachment

ti?nf=ODMwMDk4NyM0MzM2MzAwIzIwMjU3MTc=
e8a5ca27-87b9-4dca-b04b-51479bb6c1ab
IZEA Investor Relations
(407) 543-6100
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment