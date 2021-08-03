Nobian Chooses Sopheon's Accolade to Enhance Innovation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nobian Chooses Sopheon's Accolade to Enhance Innovation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sopheon is proud to announce that Nobian, a European leader in the production of essential chemicals, has chosen to simplify and coordinate its innovation management processes using Sopheon’s Accolade.

Nobian utilizes Accolade to develop processes that promote greater sustainability and a reduced carbon footprint in its production of essential chemicals for industries, ranging from construction and cleaning to pharmaceuticals and water treatment.

“Nobian uses the Accolade software of Sopheon for its portfolio- and Stage-Gate® management for the R&D and technology projects,” says Marco Waas, Director RD&I and Technology at Nobian. “Accolade supports Nobian in making strategic decisions about the portfolio direction, managing resources and optimizing the implementation and success rate of its projects. Nobian aims to develop an effective relationship with Sopheon to drive its innovation processes.”

Accolade is Sopheon’s award-winning innovation management enterprise software that connects people, systems, and information across departments and functions. This collaboration and synchronization results in trusted, timely data for faster, better and more dynamic decision-making.

“The global chemical products industry is incredibly competitive, so creating efficiencies that reduce chaos, streamline innovation processes, and bring safer, more sustainable products to market faster is critical to success,” says Greg Coticchia, CEO at Sopheon.

“We are excited to partner with Nobian to improve its strategic planning and new product development with Accolade and assist with its continued ascension as a market leader.”

To learn more about how Sopheon is transforming enterprise innovation, visit our website at+www.sopheon.com.

ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon (

LSE:SPE, Financial) partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, including software, expertise and best practices, to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management, and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210803005120r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005120/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment