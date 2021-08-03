PPG Recognized for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices; Named to FTSE4Good Index Series for Third Consecutive Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PPG Recognized for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices; Named to FTSE4Good Index Series for Third Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced that it has been named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for the third consecutive year. The index measures the performance of companies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

“Our unwavering commitment to developing and delivering the paints and coatings that will create solutions today for a more sustainable tomorrow is backed by key ESG priority areas, including operating with integrity, preserving and protecting the environment and communities in which we operate, developing PPG people, and ensuring that our workforce is inclusive and representative of our diverse global customer base,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, global sustainability. “Against the backdrop of the ongoing global pandemic, our inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index underscores our commitment to be an ESG leader in the paints, coatings and specialty materials industry.”

Released in April 2021, PPG’s 2020+Sustainability+Report highlights the company’s progress in achieving its 2025 sustainability goals and progress in key ESG areas. Highlights include:

  • 35% of sales from sustainably advantaged products and processes, including the launch of antibacterial and antiviral products, toward the goal of 40% by 2025;
  • 35% of manufacturing and research and development locations with zero process waste to landfill;
  • 34% reduction in waste disposal intensity from the 2017 baseline – above the 25% goal by 2025;
  • 15% reduction in water intensity from the 2017 baseline toward the goal of 20% by 2025;
  • 33% reduction in the spill and release rate from the 2017 baseline; and
  • 24% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2017.

PPG and its employees have also supported the essential needs of communities around the world; implemented a thorough COVID-19 response plan to protect employees and support communities; served customers in new ways; and advanced diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). Actions included:

  • Investing $13 million in communities around to world to support education and community sustainability;
  • Committing+%2420+million from 2020-2025 to further social justice and educational opportunities in underrepresented communities;
  • Providing $4.5 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts, including the donation of 80%2C000+masks+to+hospitals; and
  • Growing and strengthening the company’s focus on DE&I by identifying and taking action on a series of commitments.

To learn more about PPG’s sustainability efforts and progress, visit sustainability.ppg.com.

FTSE Group confirms that PPG has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the index.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Sustainability

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210803005161r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005161/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment