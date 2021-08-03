MannKind Corporation to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation ( MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will participate in a Fireside Chat in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 12:30 PM (ET).



BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation ( MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra-rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil where it is commercialized by the Company’s partner Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is headquartered in Westlake Village, Calif., with a manufacturing and R&D facility in Danbury, Conn. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit www.mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

MANNKIND CONTACT:

Rose Alinaya, Investor Relations

Phone: (818) 661-5000

Email: [email protected]