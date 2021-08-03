Logo
Shambaugh & Son L.P. Provided Design-Build Services on Award-Winning Cheese Processing and Drying Plant

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shambaugh & Son L.P. (Shambaugh), a subsidiary of EMCOR Group, Inc., constructed the building shell and support utilities for MWC’s 400,000-square-foot cheese processing and whey drying facility.

Located in St. Johns, MI, MWC’s greenfield facility won the 2021 Dairy Plant of the Year award for its impressive accomplishments across a range of nomination categories including plant efficiencies, employee safety, sustainability and technology. MWC is a joint venture comprised of Glanbia plc, Select Milk Producers, Inc. and Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. This plant is the largest piece of a recent billion-dollar investment in the Michigan dairy industry.

“We knew from the start that this project would utilize some of the newest and most sophisticated technology the food-processing world has ever seen,” said Paul R. Meyers, Jr., P.E., President and CEO, Shambaugh. “We also knew it would utilize some of the largest food-processing equipment installed to date.”

Nationally recognized for providing true vertically integrated solutions as a single-source self-performing design-builder of complex food, beverage, and pharmaceutical processing facilities, Shambaugh virtually modeled 100 percent of the project. Shambaugh integrated models from five major process vendors, subcontractors and sub-consultants, producing a federated model used in planning and through construction for a completely pre-planned installation.

This has been one of the most seamless builds that I have been part of,” said George Chappell, Vice President of Dairy Operations, Glanbia Nutritionals, “and I will give a lot of that credit to Shambaugh.”

MWC is one of the largest greenfield cheese and whey processing facilities built, receiving and processing 120 milk tankers each day. Over 340,000 cubic yards of imported fill, 800 tons of structural steel, 20,000 cubic yards of cast-in-place concrete, 2,100 precast elements, and over 50 miles of process piping, utility piping and electrical cable trays went into constructing this state-of-the-art facility which processes 25 percent of the milk produced in Michigan.

“Credit goes to the owner, the process vendors and our team of engineers, consultants and subcontractors for thoughtfully planning every detail and bringing innovation to this project, resulting in a level of quality that can be seen the moment you walk in the door. This was truly a team effort and we are so proud to have been a part of it” stated Dan Ritzert, SVP, Shambaugh.

The MWC plant produces approximately 850,000 pounds of cheese in 40 and 640 lb. blocks each day and processes approximately 11,000 pounds of concentrated whey per hour, drying and packaging powders in 20kg and bulk bags.

“I think we have built one of the finest dairy plants in the world,” said Thomas Tench, Chief Operating Officer for Glanbia Nutritionals.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at www.emcorgroup.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210803005246r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005246/en/

