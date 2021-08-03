EY US Announces Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award Winners

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) is pleased to announce that Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. ( NYSE:RSI, Financial) ("RSI") were named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award winners. The Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans.

Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz were selected by a panel of independent judges made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The Heartland Award winners were unveiled during the program’s virtual awards gala on Wednesday evening, July 28, 2021.

“To be named Entrepreneur Of The Year by Ernst & Young LLP is a true honor,” said Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of RSI Neil Bluhm. “This award has recognized innovative and exceptional business leaders for over three decades and I’m proud to accept on behalf of the entire RSI team.”

CEO of RSI Greg Carlin added, “It is rewarding to be recognized from a program with such a prestigious legacy as EY US. It is a privilege to now become a lifetime member of this incredible group of leaders who inspire others and work tirelessly in their workplace and community to create a better future.”

President of RSI Richard Schwartz stated, “The RSI team’s commitment—to our customers, fellow team members and to the community—continues to motivate me. We pride ourselves on our ambition, ingenuity and customer-centered approach. To be recognized for our vision, while positioning our company for continued growth, makes me truly excited about the direction in which we are headed.”

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz will go on to become lifetime members of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Midwest award winner, RSI’s Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In Midwest, sponsors also include Cresa, LaSalle Network, PNC Bank, Becker Professional Education, 1871, and Donnelley Financial Solutions.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com%2Fus%2Feoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com%2Fus%2Fprivate.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

