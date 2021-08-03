Logo
Quaker Houghton Showcases its Finishing, Tube & Pipe, and Metal Forming Expertise at FABTECH 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (

NYSE:KWR, Financial), global leader in process fluid solutions, will be exhibiting its wide range of industrial products at FABTECH 2021, Booth D45762. The booth will also feature the pre-treatment and surface finishing products and expertise of subsidiary companies Coral Chemical and SIFCO ASC.

Quaker_Houghton_QUAKERCOOL.jpg

Visitors to the Quaker Houghton booth will be able to experience a live demonstration of the SIFCO Process®, SIFCO ASC's world leading selective electroplating solution under the show's FAB to FINISH Production Experience. This live workshop provides attendees with the opportunity to observe parts production, from fabrication through to the finishing process – all on the show floor.

Quaker Houghton will also feature key technologies from its comprehensive process fluid portfolio including:

Surface Finishing: Pre-treatment chemicals for cleaning, stripping, conversion coating and final rinses to prepare substrates for the efficient and effective application of coatings. Quaker Houghton's range of pre-treatment chemicals enhance paint adhesion, improve corrosion protection, and provide increased durability of the finished component.

Tube & Pipe: "Front-to-Back" process fluids and coatings featuring QUAKERCOOL® series coolants and QUAKERCOAT® protective coatings available in UV cured, water based, and solvent based options.

Metal Forming: Lubrication, cooling and corrosion protection fluids for metal drawing and stamping operations including HOUGHTO-DRAW® and QUAKERDRAW®.

Visitors to booth D45762 will be able to meet our dedicated team of technical experts who will share their knowledge and experience to help customers overcome the process and operations challenges they're facing. We take a solution driven approach comprised of world-class products, equipment, and services to reduce operating costs, improve productivity, increase product quality, and strengthen our customers' competitive advantage.

FABTECH, North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, finishing and welding tradeshow, will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago from September 13-16, 2021.

For more information about Quaker Houghton at FABTECH, please visit https://home.quakerhoughton.com/fabtech/

For more about Quaker Houghton, please visit www.quakerhoughton.com

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, tube & pipe, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,200 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/quakerhoughton/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/quakerhoughton

Quaker_Houghton_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH63028&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quaker-houghton-showcases-its-finishing-tube--pipe-and-metal-forming-expertise-at-fabtech-2021-301347131.html

SOURCE Quaker Houghton

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH63028&Transmission_Id=202108030909PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH63028&DateId=20210803
