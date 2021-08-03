Code42 and Rapid7 Partner to Deliver Enhanced Detection and Investigation of Insider Threat Events

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Code42 and Rapid7 Partner to Deliver Enhanced Detection and Investigation of Insider Threat Events

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, Code42, the Insider Risk Management leader, announced it has integrated the Code42® Incydr™ product with Rapid7+InsightIDR. Security teams using InsightIDR with the Code42 Incydr integration will have the ability to identify, prioritize and triage the most critical insider threat events – data leakage, theft or malicious attempts to conceal file exfiltration. Code42 Incydr is the first data source dedicated to insider threat events to be accessible to InsightIDR users.

This integration will improve SOC analysts’ abilities to detect insider threat events by improving the signal of risky events, reducing the noise from trusted activities, and simplifying investigations, thereby saving security teams hours of time. One-click access to the Code42 Incydr console directly from InsightIDR enables analysts to execute fast, contextualized insider threat investigations and strengthens compliance and file integrity monitoring (FIM). Incydr technology surfaces critical file modification events, contents of exfiltrated files and directly attributes users to suspicious activity in real-time. These combined capabilities inform appropriate triage through the right human and automated response actions.

“Distributed work environments and the increased use of file sharing and collaboration for legitimate work purposes are making it more difficult for security analysts to determine which file activities within their organizations are real threats to the business,” said David Beaver, global director of strategic alliances at Rapid7. “The Code42 Incydr solution is helping InsightIDR further diminish noise with advanced contextualization of data movement by employees and contractors, which will accelerate response times and better support critical investigations.”

Traditional approaches to protecting against insider threats – data loss prevention (DLP) tools – are dependent on classification and policies and are unable to keep pace with the modern-day workforce. As the borderless and hybrid workforce continues to rely on cloud-based, collaborative technologies post-pandemic, organizations must move away from strategies that block employees’ legitimate work and file sharing. Otherwise, their data could be put at risk by employees and users who modify sensitive files in an attempt to circumvent policies, misclassify valuable data or adopt unsanctioned technologies that introduce new vectors for exfiltration.

“Security leaders have indicated in our research that 69% of them have experienced a data breach even when they have had a DLP in place. It is clear that today’s organizations need a better way to identify and respond to data exposure and exfiltration happening from inside their organizations,” said Ananth Appathurai, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and ecosystem at Code42. “Our integration with InsightIDR helps analysts quickly determine what is and isn’t a threat. It combines the granular context and high-fidelity alerts that the Code42 Incydr product is known for with Rapid7’s industry-leading detection and response solution to deliver actionable insights immediately and eliminate blindspots to insider threats.”

Additional Code42 Resources

About Code42

Code42 is the Insider Risk Management leader. Native to the cloud, the Code42® Incydr™ solution rapidly detects data loss, leak and theft as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider threats while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, the Code42 Incydr solution is FedRAMP authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView Capital and Split Rock Partners. Code42 was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America’s best workplaces in 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit code42.com or join the conversation on our blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,900 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

© 2021 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Code42, the Code42 logo and Incydr are registered trademarks or trademarks of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are properties of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210803005362r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005362/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment