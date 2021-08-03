Rockwell Automation Announces Notes Offering

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) today announced that it is offering three series of its notes, subject to market and other conditions.
Rockwell Automation intends to use the net proceeds it receives from this offering to partially fund the purchase price in its anticipated acquisition of Plex Systems.
BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Loop Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
This news release is not an offer to sell and is not soliciting an offer to buy any of the securities, nor will there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. The offering of securities may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained from:
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries.
