Red Robin Brings the Heat this Summer with New Limited-Time Offerings

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is spicing things up this summer by inviting guests to gather around the table with its new Summer Heat Wave menu items. Available for a limited time only, this delectable lineup is a perfect blend of heat and flavor.

Guests cherish their moments of connection at Red Robin, especially in the hot months of summer. They can opt for a sizzling Scorpion Gourmet Burger with bottomless fries; share Red Robin's Scorpion Wings with flavor-seeking friends and family; complement their meal with a Pineapple Chile Margarita, or all of the above! The new menu items are available for dine-in, to-go and delivery at participating restaurants nationwide; cocktails are available on premise at participating restaurants.

Heat it up with Red Robin's Summer Heat Wave limited time menu offerings featuring:

Scorpion Gourmet Burger – Fire-grilled beef burger topped with Scorpion Pepper Sauce, Pepper- Jack cheese, fried jalapeño coins, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions and jalapeños roasted in Scorpion sauce and roasted garlic aioli on a sesame seed bun

– Fire-grilled beef burger topped with Scorpion Pepper Sauce, Pepper- Jack cheese, fried jalapeño coins, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions and jalapeños roasted in Scorpion sauce and roasted garlic aioli on a sesame seed bun Scorpion Wings – Bone-In or Boneless Wings tossed in spicy Scorpion Pepper Sauce drizzled with Whiskey River BBQ® Sauce. Served on a bed of Yukon kettle chips

– Bone-In or Boneless Wings tossed in spicy Scorpion Pepper Sauce drizzled with Whiskey River BBQ® Sauce. Served on a bed of kettle chips Pineapple Chile Margarita – Epsolòn® Reposado tequila, chile poblano liqueur, pineapple juice and all-natural margarita mix on the rocks. Garnished with a fresh jalapeño slice and a lime wedge

Or… cool off with additional new menu items such as:

The Gold Fashioned – Jim Beam® Bourbon, Grand Marnier®, simple syrup and bitters, garnished with an orange wedge and cherry

Jim Beam® Bourbon, Grand Marnier®, simple syrup and bitters, garnished with an orange wedge and cherry Blue Bunny Super Fudge Brownie Load'd Bar™ – Chocolate frozen dairy dessert filled with chocolate fudge swirls and brownies. The dessert is then topped with fudge sauce dipped in milk chocolate coating and chocolate cookie crunch

"We wanted to spice things up this summer with new limited-time menu features that we knew our guests could get excited about," said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin Executive Vice President & Chief Concept Officer. "The Scorpion Gourmet Burger is already proving to be a fan favorite. Red Robin invites anyone who can handle a little heat to try out all of our delicious new options while they are still available."

For more information about the new limited-time menu options, please visit RedRobin.com.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 525 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

