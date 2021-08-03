Red Robin Brings the Heat this Summer with New Limited-Time Offerings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Red Robin Brings the Heat this Summer with New Limited-Time Offerings

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Brand is Heating Things Up with its Summer Heat Wave Menu

PR Newswire

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 3, 2021

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is spicing things up this summer by inviting guests to gather around the table with its new Summer Heat Wave menu items. Available for a limited time only, this delectable lineup is a perfect blend of heat and flavor.

red_robin_gourmet_burgers__inc__logo.jpg

Guests cherish their moments of connection at Red Robin, especially in the hot months of summer. They can opt for a sizzling Scorpion Gourmet Burger with bottomless fries; share Red Robin's Scorpion Wings with flavor-seeking friends and family; complement their meal with a Pineapple Chile Margarita, or all of the above! The new menu items are available for dine-in, to-go and delivery at participating restaurants nationwide; cocktails are available on premise at participating restaurants.

Heat it up with Red Robin's Summer Heat Wave limited time menu offerings featuring:

  • Scorpion Gourmet Burger – Fire-grilled beef burger topped with Scorpion Pepper Sauce, Pepper- Jack cheese, fried jalapeño coins, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions and jalapeños roasted in Scorpion sauce and roasted garlic aioli on a sesame seed bun
  • Scorpion Wings – Bone-In or Boneless Wings tossed in spicy Scorpion Pepper Sauce drizzled with Whiskey River BBQ® Sauce. Served on a bed of Yukon kettle chips
  • Pineapple Chile Margarita – Epsolòn® Reposado tequila, chile poblano liqueur, pineapple juice and all-natural margarita mix on the rocks. Garnished with a fresh jalapeño slice and a lime wedge

Or… cool off with additional new menu items such as:

  • The Gold Fashioned – Jim Beam® Bourbon, Grand Marnier®, simple syrup and bitters, garnished with an orange wedge and cherry
  • Blue Bunny Super Fudge Brownie Load'd Bar™ – Chocolate frozen dairy dessert filled with chocolate fudge swirls and brownies. The dessert is then topped with fudge sauce dipped in milk chocolate coating and chocolate cookie crunch

"We wanted to spice things up this summer with new limited-time menu features that we knew our guests could get excited about," said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin Executive Vice President & Chief Concept Officer. "The Scorpion Gourmet Burger is already proving to be a fan favorite. Red Robin invites anyone who can handle a little heat to try out all of our delicious new options while they are still available."

For more information about the new limited-time menu options, please visit RedRobin.com.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 525 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

favicon.png?sn=NY62235&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-robin-brings-the-heat-this-summer-with-new-limited-time-offerings-301346926.html

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY62235&Transmission_Id=202108030905PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY62235&DateId=20210803
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment