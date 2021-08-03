MSA Safety Excited to Bring Back In-Person Demos of New LUNAR System for Firefighter Accountability at Fire Department Instructor's Conference (FDIC)

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly a year-and-a-half of virtual and remote technology to engage firefighters, MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is excited to be able to once again give firefighters the opportunity to engage with its technologies in real time as the annual Fire Department Instructor's Conference (FDIC) returns this week in Indianapolis, Ind. As a global leader in firefighter safety equipment and technology, MSA will showcase LUNAR – the company's latest breakthrough innovation to help make firefighting a safer profession. Over the three days of the conference, the company plans a new, immersive and interactive experience on the trade show floor.

"We've always viewed LUNAR as a major leap forward and game-changer when it comes to enhancing firefighter safety."



Versatile in design, LUNAR uses Cloud technology to deliver breakthrough fire-scene management capabilities for incident commanders and can be used as a stand-alone device or as part of an MSA SCBA system. Key features include:

Exclusive Firefighting Assisting Search Technology (F.A.S.T.), which combines distance and direction data enabling firefighters to locate separated teammates faster;

Personal thermal imaging enhanced with edge detection for improved situational awareness;

Direct cellular cloud connectivity to send real-time stats, including estimated air pressure, time remaining, and battery life, to Incident Command and remote monitoring personnel for a complete safety point-of-view; and

A unique LUNAR-to-LUNAR network that automatically keeps each device connected to all others on-scene.

According to Steve Blanco, President of MSA's Americas Business Segment, the introduction of LUNAR delivers on the company's vision of being a leader in introducing new-to-world technology that protects lives. "We've always viewed LUNAR, and its many potential applications, as a major leap forward and game-changer when it comes to enhancing firefighter safety," Mr. Blanco said. "Based on firefighter feedback that our team gained through extensive LUNAR testing and evaluations with hundreds of firefighters around the world, we believe LUNAR has genuine potential to change the way fires are fought."

LUNAR is designed for every firefighter on-scene, both those on air and off, and represents the latest addition to a suite – or ecosystem – of MSA products the company has branded as "Connected Firefighter." When used together, MSA's suite of Connected Firefighter products create greater visibility, increase efficiency, promote situational awareness, and enable accountability, all while creating an enhanced network of safety.

"Accounting for all firefighters on a fire ground has been a consistent need expressed by the fire service profession, but it's also been a challenge for many manufacturers to solve," said Jason Traynor, MSA's General Manager of Global Fire Service Products. "When we looked at what we could do to enhance firefighter safety, we used a holistic approach to build a connected ecosystem of products where the sum of the individual components is the key to keeping firefighters better connected – and safer – than ever before."

Other products comprising MSA's Connected Firefighter platform, which will also be on display at FDIC, include:

The company's industry-leading G1 and M1 SCBA;

The MSA HUB, a small, modular device that enables on scene data and asset management;

FireGrid, which gives incident commanders the ability to evaluate and manage multiple situations at one time from any location; and

The company's ALTAIR 4XR and 5X portable multigas detectors with embedded Bluetooth technology to provide complete scene management.

In addition to showcasing LUNAR and the Connected Firefighter platform, MSA will be introducing two other new products that also represent a step forward in the evolution of firefighter safety equipment technology. These are:

The Cairns ® XR2 Technical Rescue Helmet, which represents the newest addition to the Cairns helmet suite of products, is ideal for specialized tasks and non-fire related incidents. Touting modular "click-in" accessories, including an internal ocular visor, integrated dual-beam headlamp with tail light, and Responder Goggles, the Cairns XR2 Technical Rescue Helmet is designed and third-party tested to meet the latest EN and NFPA Standards for Technical Rescue, Wildland Firefighting (EN only), and Water Rescue operations.

XR2 Technical Rescue Helmet, which represents the newest addition to the Cairns helmet suite of products, is ideal for specialized tasks and non-fire related incidents. Touting modular "click-in" accessories, including an internal ocular visor, integrated dual-beam headlamp with tail light, and Responder Goggles, the Cairns XR2 Technical Rescue Helmet is designed and third-party tested to meet the latest EN and NFPA Standards for Technical Rescue, Wildland Firefighting (EN only), and Water Rescue operations. The Globe Guard™ Hood, which provides head and neck particulate-protective barrier coverage. Part of the Globe Guard head-to-toe system, the Globe Guard Hood helps to protect against airborne particulates that can include toxic substances on the fireground.

Other MSA activities at FDIC include:

The company's official sponsorship of the conference's firefighter training classes and exercises, where participants will use MSA Evolution 6000 thermal imaging cameras; and

The chance to win four LUNAR Connected Devices for your department. Two departments will be chosen at random to win. To enter the contest, which runs through August 6 , visit www.MSAFire.com/FDIC.

Interested parties not in attendance at FDIC in Indianapolis can keep up-to-date with the latest happenings by visiting www.MSAFire.com/FDIC or following MSA Fire's Instagram and Facebook pages.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

