3 Stocks Growing Capex Fast

The following three companies have been upgrading their operating activities in recent years, substantially increasing the financial resources used for their purchase of fixed assets such as property, plant and equipment. This could mean that the executives of these companies expect a higher demand for the goods and services they produce, which would ideally correspond to higher revenues.

Wall Street sell-side analysts are also optimistic about these stocks, as they have issued positive ratings for each of them.

Schroders PLC

The first company that makes the cut is Schroders PLC ( SHNWF, Financial), a London, United Kingdom-based asset management firm providing advisory and consultancy services to high-net-worth clients and various entities worldwide. Its clients include financial institutions, large corporations, pension plans and government funds, as well as insurance companies and endowments.

Schroders PLC used $124.73 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment in full-year 2020 compared to $58.1 million in full 2015. Furthermore, allocations to fixed assets increased by 20.2% every year over the past five years.

Morningstar analysts estimate that on a year over year basis, total sales will jump by 39.2% to $3.50 billion this year, by 8% to $3.78 billion in 2022 and by 4.3% to $3.94 billion in full fiscal year 2023. As a result of this, the bottom line should gradually improve over the next three years, as analysts estimate EPS without NRI of $2.97 this year (up 30.3% year over year), $3.29 next year and $3.38 in 2023.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average price target of $36.25 per share.

The stock traded at $51.63 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $13.50 billion. The share price has increased by almost 30% over the past year, determining a price-book ratio of 2.77 versus the industry median of 1.02.

Five9 Inc

The second company that makes the cut is Five9 Inc ( FIVN, Financial), a San Ramon, California-based provider of cloud software solutions for call center and customer service departments of businesses in the United States and internationally.

Five9 Inc spent $30.40 million on property, plant and equipment in full year 2020, representing a more than 27-fold increase compared to the $1.12 million spent in full year 2015. The capital spending has grown almost 112% on average per annum over the past five years.

Morningstar analysts estimate that on a year over year basis, total revenue will increase by 28.1% to $557.2 million in full year 2021, by 19% to $662.2 million the following year and by 24.3% to $823 million in full year 2023. Analysts also expect that the EPS without NRI will be $0.95 this year, $1.20 next year and $1.70 in 2023, producing year over year increases of 44%, 26.3% and 41.7%, respectively.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $205.13 per share.

The stock price traded at $201.89 at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $13.67 billion following a 56.2% increase over that past year. The price-book ratio is 83.97 versus the industry median of 3.79.

American Homes 4 Rent

The third company that makes the cut is American Homes 4 Rent ( AMH, Financial), an Agoura Hills, California-based rental company holding a portfolio of approximately 53,230 single-family home properties belonging to selected sub real estate markets across 22 states.

American Homes 4 Rent allocated approximately $37.5 million to the purchase of property, plant and equipment in 2017, $54.5 million in 2018, $71.5 million in 2019 and $105 million in 2020. The allocation increased by an annual average growth rate of 61.7% over the period in question.

Morningstar analysts estimate that total sales will be $1.23 billion in 2021 (up 8% year over year) and $1.34 billion in 2022 (up 9% year over year). EPS without NRI is expected to be $0.29 in 2021 (up 3.6% year over year) and $0.36 in 2022 (up 24.10% year over year).

On Wall Street, the stock holds a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $42.39 per share.

The stock was trading at $42.06 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $13.58 billion thanks to a 44.2% increase that occurred over the past 12 months. The price-book ratio is 2.28 versus the industry median of 1.08.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.