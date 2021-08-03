3 Stocks Growing Capex Fast

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3 Stocks Growing Capex Fast

They have increased their allocations to capital spending

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Aug 03, 2021

Summary

  • Schroders PLC, Five9 Inc and American Homes 4 Rent have been significantly increasing their spending on fixed assets
  • The executives of these companies may expect a higher demand for their goods and services
Article's Main Image

The following three companies have been upgrading their operating activities in recent years, substantially increasing the financial resources used for their purchase of fixed assets such as property, plant and equipment. This could mean that the executives of these companies expect a higher demand for the goods and services they produce, which would ideally correspond to higher revenues.

Wall Street sell-side analysts are also optimistic about these stocks, as they have issued positive ratings for each of them.

Schroders PLC

The first company that makes the cut is Schroders PLC (

SHNWF, Financial), a London, United Kingdom-based asset management firm providing advisory and consultancy services to high-net-worth clients and various entities worldwide. Its clients include financial institutions, large corporations, pension plans and government funds, as well as insurance companies and endowments.

Schroders PLC used $124.73 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment in full-year 2020 compared to $58.1 million in full 2015. Furthermore, allocations to fixed assets increased by 20.2% every year over the past five years.

Morningstar analysts estimate that on a year over year basis, total sales will jump by 39.2% to $3.50 billion this year, by 8% to $3.78 billion in 2022 and by 4.3% to $3.94 billion in full fiscal year 2023. As a result of this, the bottom line should gradually improve over the next three years, as analysts estimate EPS without NRI of $2.97 this year (up 30.3% year over year), $3.29 next year and $3.38 in 2023.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average price target of $36.25 per share.

The stock traded at $51.63 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $13.50 billion. The share price has increased by almost 30% over the past year, determining a price-book ratio of 2.77 versus the industry median of 1.02.

1422560071082168320.png

Five9 Inc

The second company that makes the cut is Five9 Inc (

FIVN, Financial), a San Ramon, California-based provider of cloud software solutions for call center and customer service departments of businesses in the United States and internationally.

Five9 Inc spent $30.40 million on property, plant and equipment in full year 2020, representing a more than 27-fold increase compared to the $1.12 million spent in full year 2015. The capital spending has grown almost 112% on average per annum over the past five years.

Morningstar analysts estimate that on a year over year basis, total revenue will increase by 28.1% to $557.2 million in full year 2021, by 19% to $662.2 million the following year and by 24.3% to $823 million in full year 2023. Analysts also expect that the EPS without NRI will be $0.95 this year, $1.20 next year and $1.70 in 2023, producing year over year increases of 44%, 26.3% and 41.7%, respectively.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $205.13 per share.

The stock price traded at $201.89 at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $13.67 billion following a 56.2% increase over that past year. The price-book ratio is 83.97 versus the industry median of 3.79.

1422560074072707072.png

American Homes 4 Rent

The third company that makes the cut is American Homes 4 Rent (

AMH, Financial), an Agoura Hills, California-based rental company holding a portfolio of approximately 53,230 single-family home properties belonging to selected sub real estate markets across 22 states.

American Homes 4 Rent allocated approximately $37.5 million to the purchase of property, plant and equipment in 2017, $54.5 million in 2018, $71.5 million in 2019 and $105 million in 2020. The allocation increased by an annual average growth rate of 61.7% over the period in question.

Morningstar analysts estimate that total sales will be $1.23 billion in 2021 (up 8% year over year) and $1.34 billion in 2022 (up 9% year over year). EPS without NRI is expected to be $0.29 in 2021 (up 3.6% year over year) and $0.36 in 2022 (up 24.10% year over year).

On Wall Street, the stock holds a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $42.39 per share.

The stock was trading at $42.06 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $13.58 billion thanks to a 44.2% increase that occurred over the past 12 months. The price-book ratio is 2.28 versus the industry median of 1.08.

1422560076442488832.png

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment