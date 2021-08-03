Ray Dalio Defends the Bull Case for Chinese Stocks

Chinese tech and education stocks plummeted last week after Chinese regulators tightened controls on these sectors. Chinese equities have been under pressure as a result of recent crackdowns on ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. ( DIDI, Financial) and tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA, Financial). Regulators barred DiDi from adding new users and removed the company from app stores as part of data security measures as well.

This crackdown has raised concerns among investors, and Chinese IT companies have seen their market values decline by more than $800 billion this year. However, hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) posted his view of the matter on LinkedIn on July 30, urging investors not to misinterpret these moves as anti-capitalist. In fact, he recommended gaining exposure to China regardless of regulatory uncertainty.

The guru remains bullish on the prospects for China

According to Dalio, some Western investors have misconstrued China's recent regulatory crackdown as anti-capitalist. To clarify this, Dalio wrote:

“Since I started going to China 36 years ago, I have found that most Western observers who do not have direct contact with policymakers and don’t follow in detail the patterns of the changes have tended to not believe that the Chinese Communist Party’s usage of capital markets to foster development is real. They interpret moves like these two recent ones as the Communist Party leaders showing their true anti-capitalist stripes even though the trend over the last 40 years has clearly been so strongly toward developing a market economy with capital markets, with entrepreneurs and capitalists becoming rich. As a result, they’ve missed out on what’s going on in China and probably will continue to miss out.”

He also defended China's recent moves, claiming that Chinese policymakers will not let a few ultra-wealthy capitalists get in the way of achieving what they believe is best for the country. The guru wrote:

“In this case, the policymakers signaled to DiDi that it might not be best to go ahead with the listing and they understandably want to deal with the data privacy issue. In the case of the educational tutoring companies, they want to reduce the educational inequality and the financial burden on those who are desperate to have their children have these services but can’t afford them by making them broadly available.”

In addition to the tech sector, new regulations are also threatening the $120 billion private tutoring industry as well. China arguably took this measure to reduce financial stress on families when it comes to educating their children, which was deemed as one of the primary reasons behind the low birth rates in the country over the last few years. All institutions providing tutoring on school curriculum will have to be registered as non-profit organizations according to the official documents released by the Chinese government, and no new licenses will be issued. The new policy prohibits listed companies from investing in curriculum-based tutoring institutions as well. Further, these companies will not be allowed to raise money in capital markets and foreign investors would also be barred from investing in curriculum-based tutoring companies via mergers and acquisitions, franchises, or variable interest entity arrangements. This decision wiped off billions of dollars from the market value of Chinese education companies listed on American stock markets.

Commenting on the new policies for private tutoring companies, the director of Asian Equities at Fidelity International, Victoria Mio, wrote in a note:

“The measures came as a surprise but the issues they seek to address are a well-telegraphed national concern in China: how to reduce the financial burdens of parenting to help boost the country’s declining birth rate. Education has become widely known in China as one of the ‘three big mountains’ (alongside housing and health care) whose spiraling costs in recent years have been a burden for new parents.”

Commenting on these changes, Dalio wrote that Chinese policymakers believe the changes are better for the country, even if shareholders do not like it in the short run. The guru urges investors not to get caught up in the drama, noting that in this rapidly developing capital markets environment, Chinese regulators are still figuring out appropriate regulations that would deliver long-term value to shareholders of publicly listed companies. In addition, he wrote that rules are changing quickly and are not always clear, resulting in misconceptions that can be perceived as anti-capitalist moves. Commenting on this, Dalio wrote:

“Assume such things will happen in the future and invest accordingly. But don’t misinterpret these wiggles as changes in trends, and don’t expect this Chinese state-run capitalism to be exactly like Western capitalism.”

However, Dalio acknowledged that it is disappointing that Chinese policymakers do not express the reasons for their actions in a more transparent manner.

Takeaway

Investing in China is proving to be challenging, but Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), who has an ownership interest in many Chinese tech companies, believes investors should focus on the long-term picture. China is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and the International Monetary Fund projects China to become the world’s largest economy by 2050. Long-term oriented investors, therefore, should not miss out on the lucrative investment opportunities available in China, but thorough due diligence will be required to filter out the best investments from the rest. Investors with a short-term focus, however, should stay away from Chinese companies because of the substantial uncertainty surrounding these companies.