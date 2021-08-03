Logo
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 Architecture to Mac Pro

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

New AMD GPUs harness the high-performance, energy efficient AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture, AMD Infinity Cache and other advanced technologies to power demanding professional design and content creation workloads

AMD Radeon™ PRO W6800X Duo graphics card with high-speed AMD Infinity Fabric™ interconnect technology delivers up to a massive 30.2 teraflops of compute performance –

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD ( AMD) today announced availability of the new AMD Radeon™ PRO W6000X series GPUs for Mac Pro. The new GPU product line delivers exceptional performance and incredible visual fidelity to power a wide variety of demanding professional applications and workloads, including 3D rendering, 8K video compositing, color correction and more.

Built on groundbreaking AMD RDNA 2 architecture, AMD Infinity Cache and other advanced technologies, the new workstation graphics line-up includes the AMD Radeon™ PRO W6900X and AMD Radeon™ PRO W6800X GPUs. Mac Pro users also have the option of choosing the AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo graphics card, a dual-GPU configuration that leverages high-speed AMD Infinity Fabric interconnect technology to deliver outstanding levels of compute performance.

“We developed the AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series GPUs to unleash professionals’ creativity and help them bring more complex and compute-intensive projects to life, from animating 3D film assets to compositing 8K scenes to game development,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “The new AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series is packed with remarkable energy efficiency, enhanced compute units and a new visual pipeline, enabling Mac Pro users to do more in less time across a broad range of pro applications.”

Key capabilities and features of AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series GPUs include:

  • Award-Winning AMD RDNA 2 Architecture – Built on the 7nm manufacturing process, AMD RDNA 2 architecture offers an array of advanced features elevating professional graphics to new levels of performance and efficiency.

  • High-speed GDDR6 memory – Up to 64GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 512 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive professional applications.

  • AMD Infinity Cache – Up to 256MB (total) of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption.

  • AMD Infinity Fabric – Provides a high-bandwidth, low latency, direct connection between the local AMD GPUs, enabling high speed GPU-to-GPU communications designed to satisfy today’s creative workloads.

ModelCompute UnitsStream ProcessorsMemory InterfaceFP32 TFLOPSInfinity Cache
Total
Graphics
Power		GDDR6
Memory
AMD Radeon PRO W6900X805120256-bitUp to 22128MB300W32GB
AMD Radeon PRO W6800X603840256-bitUp to 16.0128MB300W32GB
AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo120 (total)7680 (total)256-bit (per GPU)Up to 30.2256MB
(total)		400W64GB (total)





For more information about the Mac Pro visit www.apple.com/mac-pro.

Supporting Resources

  • Learn more about AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series GPUs for the Mac Pro here
  • Become a fan of AMD on Facebook
  • Follow AMD on Twitter
  • Follow Radeon PRO graphics on Twitter

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD ( AMD) website, Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, AMD RDNA, Infinity Fabric, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Apple, Mac Pro, and the Apple Logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts:
George Millington
AMD Communications
+1 408-547-7481
[email protected]
Laura Graves
AMD Investor Relations
+1 408-749-5467
[email protected]
