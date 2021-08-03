Logo
Parade Launches DisplayPort™ 2.0 -to- HDMI™ 2.1 Protocol Converter Solutions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Parade+Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface, video display, and touch controller IC supplier, announces the availability of the PS195 and PS196 DisplayPort™ 2.0 to HDMI™ 2.1 protocol converters for computer system motherboards, docking stations, and protocol converter dongle applications.

The PS195 and PS196 products are fully compliant with the VESA® DisplayPort v2.0 and HDMI™ v2.1 specifications. The DP receiver supports up to 4 lanes at the HBR3 (8.1Gbps) link rate and supports optional DSC compression, both in decoding of the DP input or pass-through to the HDMI output. The HDMI output supports up to 4 lanes of FRL at 12Gbps data rate per lane, enabling display resolutions up to 10K when using DSC pass-through. The HDMI output also provides backward compatibility with HDMI 2.0 and earlier versions, providing TMDS™ signaling up to 6.0 Gbps. HDMI 2.1 enhanced refresh rate and low latency features including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Quick Media Switching (QMS) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) are supported.

Parade’s PS195 and PS196 DP 2.0 to HDMI 2.1 protocol converters offer the best power performance available on the market. The very low power consumption during standby and low power states greatly benefits portable system battery life.

“PS19x HDMI 2.1 converter family enables HDMI 2.1 on host systems and accessories to bring about 8K and higher display resolution,” says Jimmy Chiu, Executive VP of Marketing at Parade Technologies. “Parade continues the success of the PS185/PS186 DP 1.4 – HDMI 2.0 converter family.”

Parade HDMI protocol converter, retimer, and redriver products are the most proven and popular HDMI signal integrity components in the industry. They offer the widest HDMI compliance test margins and system interoperability.

Availability

The PS195 and PS196 are sampling now. They are available in a 7mm x 8mm 74-pin QFN package.

About Parade Technologies

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of increasingly used high-speed and display interface standards used in network and storage systems, computers, automotive, consumer electronics, and display panels. Parade is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei+Exchange (TPEx) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of signal conditioning IC products serves the growing demand for high speed data integrity solutions for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, USB, and PCI Express interface applications.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that enable competitive system capabilities. Parade is also a key contributor to industry standards development organizations. The company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior signal integrity as well as improved system integration and power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210803005770r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005770/en/

