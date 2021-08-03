Meritage Homes Teams Up with Daltile to Offer the Hottest New Design Trends

Homebuyers now have access to the latest in fashion-forward but eco-friendly tile collections

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last 18 months, the desire for updated interiors has become a top priority as the home takes on an even more central focus in daily life. Meritage Homes (:MTH), the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., surveyed consumers and prospective homebuyers to determine their design preferences.

Countertops and tiling both in the kitchen and bath followed by flooring topped the list of the most important design features. The findings included:

Stone is Supreme —nearly 35% of potential buyers prefer the look of quartz countertops that emulate marble with heavy veining

—nearly 35% of potential buyers prefer the look of quartz countertops that emulate marble with heavy veining Backsplashes Matter —92% of consumers note backsplashes are important as they draw the eye in the kitchen. Distinctive patterns, like herringbone, and subway tile with the look of Carrera marble are top choices

—92% of consumers note backsplashes are important as they draw the eye in the kitchen. Distinctive patterns, like herringbone, and subway tile with the look of Carrera marble are top choices Tile Flooring Gains in Popularity—wood-look tile flooring is gaining popularity. 21% of potential buyers surveyed prefer the style as it provides a similar aesthetic at a more affordable price point



As part of its annual offering review, Meritage has updated both its standard features and Studio M® Design Collections to incorporate these trends and survey findings. Meritage has partnered with Daltile as its product supplier for wall and floor tile as well as countertops and backsplashes. Daltile is an industry-leading brand of ceramic, porcelain, glass and metal tile as well as natural quartz and granite large-format slab and countertop products.

Further, the newly expanded relationship reflects both companies’ focus on creating beautiful but sustainable interiors for homebuyers. Meritage is always looking to increase its focus on environmental stewardship so teaming up with national vendors who maintain quality products while incorporating environmentally-friendly materials and processes is a logical next step. More than 98% of Daltile’s manufactured products contain pre-consumer recycled materials.

“Meritage selected Daltile as its valued provider because in addition to providing unique cutting-edge products, Daltile’s premium offerings and exceptional quality instill confidence in our customers’ home design decisions and budget,” said Amber Shay, national design director of Meritage Homes. “Plus, Daltile’s focus on sustainability aligns well with Meritage in terms of building better, healthier homes.”

Together, Meritage and Daltile provide homebuyers access to the latest eco-friendly tile offerings that are at the forefront of design. Meritage’s interior designers have chosen a lineup of expertly coordinated Design Collections featuring Daltile products that meet the entry-level and first move-up price points. Instead of searching through thousands of samples for tile, countertops and backsplashes, Meritage’s first move-up buyers simply choose from a variety of professionally curated, pre-selected styles—from traditional to contemporary to modern—to make their dream home a reality. Ultimately, Design Collections allow Meritage buyers to select cohesive finishes quickly with clear, transparent pricing while understanding that they are choosing a tile product with a low carbon footprint.

“Daltile offers a wide variety of styles that are innovative and complementary to Meritage’s Design Collections. We are thrilled to partner with Meritage to offer exciting new products while making a positive impact on green homebuilding,” said Mike Profilio, Senior Director of Builder-Multifamily Channel at Daltile. “Together, we are empowering buyers to make confident decisions about their new home, knowing they’re getting first-class, eco-friendly finishes at a competitive price.”

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 145,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and an eight-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

About Daltile

Daltile is the industry-leading brand of ceramic, porcelain, glass and metal tile as well as natural stone, large-format slab and countertop products. Daltile products are distributed through over 250 company-owned sales service centers, stone slab yards and gallery design centers that service a robust network of trade customers. Daltile products are also sold through independent flooring retailers. Dedicated to innovative product development and distinguished style, Daltile provides a rich palette of quality products created to inspire residential and commercial designs.

