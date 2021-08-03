Logo
Bambuser Signs Master Agreement with LVMH Following Initial Pilot Activations and LVMH Innovation Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced it has entered into a long-term master agreement with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), following successful pilot activations. The agreement will strengthen the companies' partnership following Bambuser's receipt of the LVMH Innovation Award.

Bambuser has previously entered into proof-of-concept agreements with two of LVMH's Maisons. Following the successful activations, Bambuser and LVMH have entered into a long-term master agreement that allows all LVMH's Maisons and divisions in all markets to leverage Bambuser's robust platform for shoppable livestreams.

The master agreement initially runs for 12 months starting August 2021. The order value cannot be estimated in advance, as each company and business unit shall submit an individual insertion order.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 3 August 2021.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | [email protected]

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | [email protected]

ABOUT BAMBUSER
Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-signs-master-agreement-with-lvmh-following-initial-pilot-activations-and-lvmh-innovation-aw,c3391910

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO63082&sd=2021-08-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bambuser-signs-master-agreement-with-lvmh-following-initial-pilot-activations-and-lvmh-innovation-award-301347217.html

SOURCE Bambuser

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO63082&Transmission_Id=202108031011PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO63082&DateId=20210803
