American Public University System and Miami Dade College Partner to Further Expand Accessibility to Underserved Students

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Showing a continued commitment to make higher education more accessible, American Public University System (APUS) and Miami Dade College (MDC) are partnering to enable more students to earn bachelor's and graduate degrees by pursuing guided academic pathways across business, STEM, cybersecurity, IT, computer sciences and psychology disciplines.

The long-term educational partnership agreement aligns two well-established higher education providers with diverse and inclusive student populations.

"We are excited to collaborate with such an important and well-respected college whose mission is in lockstep with ours to provide a high-quality, affordable education," said APUS President Dr. Wade Dyke. "Our guided academic pathways will enable MDC graduates to finish degrees and pursue graduate studies with an academic plan that can help them become tomorrow's leaders."

The agreement enables both APUS and MDC to help more students pursue and achieve relevant degrees by sharing their academic resources, student services and faculty expertise.

"MDC is proud to collaborate with APUS to help meet today's workforce demands," said Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega. "We are deeply committed to our highly diverse student body and this new partnership will allow us to make an even broader educational impact."

This partnership is one of several that APUS has with public universities that enable students to take advantage of over 200 undergraduate and graduate online degree and certificate programs, as well as generous transfer credit options.

About American Public University System

American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans, * and American Public University. Approximately 110,000 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's accessible, relevant curriculum and flexible online delivery model. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

About Miami Dade College

Miami Dade College is the most diverse institution in the nation. There are 167 nations and 63 languages represented in its student body. The college's eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways, including associate and baccalaureate degrees, career certificates and apprenticeships. Baccalaureate degree offerings include biological sciences, engineering, data analytics, information systems technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, physician assistant studies, film, and others. MDC is the recipient of many top national awards, including the Aspen Prize. As Democracy's College, MDC changes lives through accessible, high quality-teaching and learning experiences. It is the home of the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, the Eig-Watson School of Aviation, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, the Cloud Computing Center, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation, the School for Advanced Studies, and the New World School of the Arts, to name a few of its most innovative programs. MDC has been named among the nation's "Great Colleges to Work For" since the program's inception. The College embraces its responsibility to serve as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. Its alumni and employees contribute more than $3 billion annually to the local economy, and MDC graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC is renowned for its rich cultural programming. It is the home of the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, the Tower Theater, Dyer Building, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, Live Arts Miami at MDC, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, the Museum of Art and Design, a sculpture park and a large campus art gallery and theater system. MDC has admitted more than 2,000,000 students and counting since it opened its doors in 1960. More than 100,000 students are currently enrolled. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu.

