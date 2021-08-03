Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. Buys Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, Sells Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trus

New Purchases: RYF, MQY, RYH, TYG, MDYV, ARKF, IUSB, RYU, FMB, COIN, BSCN, GNMA, SAM, HYMB, IJS, OGN, FLOT, YOLO, PIO, PSCF, RHS, UA, EFC, ARR, LDUR, PAVE, IQDF, SHM, DIDI, FREL, AUVI, EXPE, PBR, QRTEA, TMUS, DOCU, NET, SRAC, AEI, FOVL, LAZR, RBLX, CPNG, SOFI, SOFI, CXM, YOU, BAMR,

NAD, VONG, RSP, VONV, BSV, PFF, SCHP, SDY, TIP, VEA, VGT, LDP, IEFA, QQQ, VNQ, VOX, BA, CVX, CMI, DB, PPL, CMG, FCT, MELI, TSLA, KMI, ABNB, AGG, AGZ, BIV, HYS, IEMG, IVE, IWF, JETS, MUB, SCHO, SPIP, VCR, VEU, VGIT, VLUE, VOO, VYM, ASML, AMD, AFL, CBRE, VIAC, COP, F, IPG, MMC, NVO, ON, OMC, OKE, PFE, RDS.A, SYY, VLO, GGN, MA, EVR, JAZZ, BEP, STWD, PSXP, CFRX, ADAP, TDOC, PYPL, AXSM, FLGT, ATH, MRNA, DOW, ZM, LI, SNOW, PLTR, VLDR, BKLN, DIM, DLS, EMLP, FPE, GOVT, HYD, IVV, MBB, MOAT, MTUM, NOBL, OIH, QCLN, RYT, SLV, VCSH, VMBS, WOOD, XLF, Reduced Positions: T, TPZ, XLK, IGHG, BRK.B, BMY, CAT, TPL, VXF, DE, MDLZ, ORCL, RTX, APPN, IWM, QUAL, SCHA, SCHF, SCHX, VOT, EPD, XOM, FCX, GPC, LHX, HON, JPM, LMT, PEP, SBUX, TXN, TTE, UAA, DAL, PHYS, GOOG, SHOP, OTIS, AMJ, EEM, IAU, IJH, KXI, PGF, USMV, VBK, VWO, XLU, XLY, ALXN, AMT, TFC, BAC, BLK, BF.B, GIB, CNC, CRL, CI, CINF, C, CCEP, DEO, EMN, ETN, LLY, ENB, FITB, GIS, TT, SJM, JCOM, JLL, KFY, LRCX, MET, MS, VTRS, NGG, NOC, NVS, PGR, RIO, RY, SO, EQNR, TJX, RIG, UNH, GRA, ANTM, WEC, TEL, AVGO, SSNC, FN, GM, SBRA, ESNT, AMC, CFG, HPE, PK, IR, ALC, CTVA, CARR, LMND, FLRN, GLDM, GUNR, MDYG, SPTL, SPYG, TLT, VXUS, XLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, sells Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust, Tortoise Power & Energy Infra Fd Inc, ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, Appian Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. owns 787 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,536 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,061 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 76,488 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,512 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 12,421 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $309.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 982.29%. The purchase prices were between $15.14 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 95,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 325.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 25,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 115.27%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.087300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.41%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.14%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $15.24.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds. The sale prices were between $18.04 and $20.44, with an estimated average price of $19.29.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF. The sale prices were between $39.3 and $42.66, with an estimated average price of $41.35.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Tortoise Power & Energy Infra Fd Inc by 37.19%. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. still held 12,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged by 74.89%. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $76.55, with an estimated average price of $75.99. The stock is now traded at around $75.375100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. still held 295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.46%. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. still held 416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Appian Corp by 25.89%. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. still held 787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 25.63%. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. still held 264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.88%. The sale prices were between $57.46 and $61.96, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.871000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. still held 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.