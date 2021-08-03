Logo
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. Buys Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, Sells Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trus

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, sells Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust, Tortoise Power & Energy Infra Fd Inc, ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, Appian Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. owns 787 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carmichael+hill+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,536 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,061 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  3. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 76,488 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,512 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  5. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 12,421 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $309.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 982.29%. The purchase prices were between $15.14 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 95,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 325.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 25,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 115.27%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.087300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.41%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.14%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Sold Out: Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $15.24.

Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

Sold Out: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32.

Sold Out: PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds (PTY)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds. The sale prices were between $18.04 and $20.44, with an estimated average price of $19.29.

Sold Out: Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF. The sale prices were between $39.3 and $42.66, with an estimated average price of $41.35.

Reduced: Tortoise Power & Energy Infra Fd Inc (TPZ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Tortoise Power & Energy Infra Fd Inc by 37.19%. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. still held 12,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged by 74.89%. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $76.55, with an estimated average price of $75.99. The stock is now traded at around $75.375100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. still held 295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.46%. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. still held 416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Appian Corp (APPN)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Appian Corp by 25.89%. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. still held 787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 25.63%. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. still held 264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.88%. The sale prices were between $57.46 and $61.96, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.871000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. still held 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Author's Avatar

insider