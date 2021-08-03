Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. Buys Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April, Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April, Sells Patrick Industries Inc, TCF Financial Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

New Purchases: PAPR, UOCT, BAPR, PJAN, UJUL, BOCT, EJAN, UJAN, BJAN, USEP, PMAR, POCT, UMAR, PJUL, PJUN, TLTD, UAUG, BEPC, BMAR, ESGV, JHMT, PAUG, PSEP, SPRO, BSEP, XTN, ALB, BWA, COKE, EW, GPN, HIG, JBHT, NEM, ROP, TPX, TSCO, ULTA, STLA, XYL, LTHM, THCB, U, UPST, RBLX, OGN, BDEC, BJUL, BJUN, IJAN, IZRL, MOON, SHM, UJUN, XTAP, AHT, AZO, BYFC, CFFN, CTIC, ASXC, CHKP, CLF, FAST, GOL, HST, ICON, K, KIM, MDU, PIPR, NTR, STL, RYN, SCI, NS, VMI, VTR, WPC, BBL, CNET, BRCN, UAN, MARA, CTXR, VAC, NWSA, RYAM, RKDA, PACK, BFI, BBIG, ITRM, 6S3, CHPT, CHPT, MMQ, RKT, PLTR, WISH, CLOV, MONCU, OSTRU, BMBL, SPGS.U, CPNG, TDUP, SPAQ, SPAQ, SKYT, PATH, GTX, SQSP, DCRC, BAUG, DRIV, DSJA, ERTH, EZU, FIDU, FLDR, FNCL, FNDC, FNGU, GOEX, GSP, MGK, PAVE, PBD, PRNT, QTAP, REET, RFG, RFV, SMOG, SPYC, TDTF, THCX, TSJA, USHY, VLUE, VO, WOMN, XDAP,

HBAN, VNLA, AAPL, QUAL, MSFT, VTI, EVRG, VIG, BAC, BRK.B, CSCO, V, PYPL, EFA, IVV, JNJ, RIO, VZ, WMT, IWS, MDY, AMD, MO, AMGN, CAT, CMI, ETN, F, KMB, MCD, NKE, PFE, TSM, UPS, NXPI, FB, ABBV, BND, IWM, MMM, T, AMAT, ADP, BIDU, BA, BSX, BMY, BF.B, CBRL, CVS, CVX, CI, KO, STZ, DRI, D, DUK, DRE, GD, GS, HRC, IBM, TT, IRM, KR, LOW, MFC, MRO, MAR, MPW, MDT, MRK, NI, OKE, ORCL, PKG, PEP, PRU, QCOM, O, SPG, LUV, TJX, TSN, USB, UL, RTX, UNH, MA, TMUS, DFS, MELI, DG, LYB, GM, KMI, PSX, PANW, ZTS, NRZ, GOOG, BABA, CFG, LITE, SQ, TTD, CTOS, DOW, LMND, ABNB, IJH, IJR, SCHF, VTIP, VWO, ALL, NLY, ADM, COF, CERN, TPR, CAG, ED, DD, EOG, FDX, GE, BPYU, GIS, GNTX, LHX, WELL, ITT, JCI, LMT, MLM, MU, MNDO, MS, NVR, NWBI, NUE, PDCO, PNW, EQNR, TEVA, TMO, VSAT, WAB, WBA, EBAY, CLNE, TEL, REGI, JRI, NOW, BERY, WDAY, TWTR, CGC, UNIT, LW, OKTA, SPCE, TLRY, TLRY, NIO, FOXA, FOX, SNOW, CCIV, MP, EEM, EMB, GDX, GDXJ, HYLB, IJS, IWD, IWN, LIT, SCHB, SLV, SLVP, TIP, VEA, VEU, VOE, VTWO, Reduced Positions: PATK, SPHD, HON, VCIT, XOM, AMZN, GLD, LNC, PWV, TGT, FNDX, GOVT, NVAX, SCHD, GILD, SCHM, SCHP, SCHX, SPEM, SPY, WDIV, SDY, IEFA, VBR, VCSH, VXUS, DGRO, ACWX, AYX, WMB, XLK, AINV, BIIB, CRM, LUMN, ICE, SCHA, HMC, EL, EMR, COST, CMCSA, CL, FIS, IWB, TAN, UPRO, APA, VOO, VV, AMP, AMT, ACN, BSV, SYY, AUY, YUM, NZF, MPC, AMC, MGNI, SSYS, GAN, SIRI, IWR, DBC, SHW, RWT, PH, IAU, KGC, IEMG, IJK, TTE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April, Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January, Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - July, sells Patrick Industries Inc, TCF Financial Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Bausch Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. owns 1000 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 330,664 shares, 26.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 501,529 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,919 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,343 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April (PAPR) - 258,702 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $28.560100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 258,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $27.28 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 52,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $31.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 2687.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 42,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 1550.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $66.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 98.99%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.733800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.78%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.