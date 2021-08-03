Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. Buys Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April, Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April, Sells Patrick Industries Inc, TCF Financial Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. Buys Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April, Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April, Sells Patrick Industries Inc, TCF Financial Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April, Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October, Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January, Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - July, sells Patrick Industries Inc, TCF Financial Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Bausch Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. owns 1000 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bedel+financial+consulting%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 330,664 shares, 26.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  2. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 501,529 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,919 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,343 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  5. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April (PAPR) - 258,702 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April (PAPR)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $28.560100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 258,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October (UOCT)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $27.28 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 52,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April (BAPR)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - July (UJUL)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October (BOCT)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $31.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 2687.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 42,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 1550.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $66.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 98.99%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.733800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.78%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46.

Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (XT)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider