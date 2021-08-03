Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc Buys Canadian Solar Inc, HDFC Bank, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Sells InMode, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Biogen Inc

La Mesa, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Solar Inc, HDFC Bank, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Regal Beloit Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells InMode, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Biogen Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc owns 1007 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REILLY FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reilly+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,021 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 384,813 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,920 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,239 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,794 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The purchase prices were between $125.86 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $141.25. The stock is now traded at around $146.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 44,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in TuanChe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.93 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $2.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.26 and $168.7, with an estimated average price of $163.51. The stock is now traded at around $160.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $190.91 and $206.51, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $201.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Canadian Solar Inc by 169.70%. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 366,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 70.83%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 201,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 166,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 109.59%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 69,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 33.67%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 173,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $100.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 147,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $51.28 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.89.