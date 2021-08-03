Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc Buys Canadian Solar Inc, HDFC Bank, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Sells InMode, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: RBC, MDYV, TC, OGN, IVOV, IVOG, PWZ, NIO, TFX, RYT, CSGS, NULV, AMP, GXC, PSK, SPIP, FNDF, SI, FNDA, RBLX, RIOT, RNG, QSI, PUBM, PSXP, PKI, OKTA, NOG, NYT, VTWG, DHT, LOGI, VAL, PSFE, TEAM, ZNGA, WFG, VMEO, VEEV, VTWO, VTWV, FNDX, IVOO, UPWK, UPST, TGNA, SPRT, SOFI, SOFI, SNA, MBUU, PIXY, XLRE, CARS, GME, FRPT, AG, FAF, FSK, DD, DKNG, DOW, DNN, CN, COIN, GCI, COF, CWT, CBOE, BMBL, BBN, BLK, BLL, BBL, AWI, ARDX, AGI, XSVM, MTCH, ASTS, LAZR, RIDE, LX, KR, KTOS, KOD, IRBO, BGRN, ILTB, NEO, RTM, IART, INO, IMO, 4LRA, HNST, HLT, HASI, GPN, GNRC,
- Added Positions: CSIQ, HDB, LITE, LQD, PRU, HAS, ENS, NUE, AKAM, SWKS, MRK, MINT, VZ, BABA, CARR, MMM, BAC, PFF, JNJ, LMT, PEP, SONY, TMO, VOD, JPM, MDLZ, AOS, BRK.B, ERIC, APD, CMI, D, NKE, CSX, CVX, DIS, DOCU, FRC, INTC, MCD, AXP, ADP, BHP, MUC, CP, KO, CAG, COST, CCI, DFS, HD, HON, MRVL, OGE, QLD, SCHW, SCHE, SCHF, SCHZ, SRE, SPG, TSLA, TREX, UNP, SMH, BND, WMT, AGNC, T, ABBV, ADBE, AMD, AMGN, ANTM, AMAT, AAIC, ADSK, BDX, BYND, BIOC, BE, BA, BMY, AVGO, CME, CAT, CKPT, CTXS, COP, CRWD, DXC, DDOG, DE, XRAY, DVN, EMN, EPD, ETSY, EVRG, XOM, FDX, FISV, FOXA, GSK, HPQ, HPE, IDXX, INFY, IQV, DVY, EEM, IXN, EFA, IUSV, IUSG, CMF, HYG, JKK, JD, KHC, LMND, LOW, MNKD, MFC, MLM, MASI, MFGP, MCHP, MU, MRNA, MS, MSI, NFLX, NWSA, NOC, ORLY, PLTR, PFE, PSX, HYS, PLUG, PLD, PSA, QCOM, QS, REGI, ROK, ROP, RVT, SPEM, SPDW, SPIB, SPAB, JNK, CRM, SCHB, SCHX, SCHP, SENS, NOW, SIRI, SJM, SNOW, SFM, SQ, SBUX, TPIC, TDOC, TTD, TSCO, TRV, TFC, TWLO, UPS, URI, VFC, VIOO, VOO, VOE, VUG, VB, DGRW, ZTS, ZS, ZM, ETN, JAZZ, GRMN, FVRR,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, LRCX, APH, ACN, PRAH, TJX, CMCSA, TGT, TSM, OTIS, AAPL, IWO, MSFT, PYPL, MA, AMZN, STZ, NEE, F, CB, RTX, BK, BIIB, BKNG, QQQ, RSP, IWN, MUB, KSU, NVDA, SLYG, SLYV, MDYG, FLRN, SCHD, SCHH, XLU, VIG, VEA, VWO, ALLE, PNR, AMC, ARKK, ATVI, ABNB, MO, AEP, AMT, AMKR, NLY, AVNS, BCE, BP, HYT, BSX, CRH, CVS, CGC, CAH, CHTR, LNG, C, CLX, KOF, CL, ED, GLW, CR, DHR, DRI, DUK, EOG, MJ, EIX, AKO.A, ENB, ETR, WTRG, ES, EXC, EXPE, FIS, GIS, GPC, GS, GRFS, TV, HBI, HOG, ITW, ILMN, ICE, IBM, SPLV, ITOT, TIP, AGG, SHY, IWM, IJR, MBB, IGSB, EFV, JPST, KEYS, LEG, LUMN, LYFT, NICE, NOK, OXY, OMC, OHI, PPG, PPL, PH, PM, CORP, PXD, SSO, TQQQ, UVXY, RDS.A, SPY, SPYG, SPSB, SPYV, XBI, SAP, SCHM, SCHA, XLV, XLP, XLE, XLF, XLI, SHOP, SQM, SYNA, SNV, TXN, TTE, UBER, UL, VLO, BSV, VYM, VGK, VMBS, VCIT, VTEB, VOT, VV, VTI, VIAC, WBA, WELL, WU, WBK, WHR, WTFC, XEL, XYL, AON, CWCO, IGT, NVT, ALC, CHKP,
- Sold Out: INMD, IPG, MTSC, VAR, L, OIH, ALK, HES, AIG, ARCH, AJG, BSAC, CAJ, CUK, CLF, TPR, COHU, CXW, DOV, E, GERN, HAE, HMC, HNP, HBAN, KBH, LPSN, NBR, NFG, NI, IX, PUK, BB, SKM, SGMO, TXT, TSN, UNFI, WSO, XRX, ZIXI, TDG, RDS.B, MSD, ETG, CQP, MAIN, 4LT1, WPRT, SPLK, TMHC, GWPH, FEYE, AAOI, WIX, GLMD, SNDX, LPTX, OTIC, VKTX, CYBR, LBRDK, OCGN, OLLI, PI, GTHX, BKR, SFIX, CHX, PRSP, TLRY, TLRY, BNGO, ELAN, ACA, CTVA, 19U1, PTON, HSTO, FSKR, CAPA, EFAV, EMB, FDIS, FHLC, FINX, FIVG, FTEC, GNR, IAU, IEMG, IXUS, PDBC, PGX, PIN, RWR, SPSM, USHY, VCLT, VPL,
For the details of REILLY FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reilly+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of REILLY FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,021 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 384,813 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,920 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,239 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,794 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The purchase prices were between $125.86 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $141.25. The stock is now traded at around $146.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 44,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TuanChe Ltd (TC)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in TuanChe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.93 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $2.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.26 and $168.7, with an estimated average price of $163.51. The stock is now traded at around $160.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $190.91 and $206.51, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $201.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Canadian Solar Inc by 169.70%. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 366,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 70.83%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 201,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 166,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 109.59%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 69,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 33.67%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 173,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $100.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 147,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7.Sold Out: (MTSC)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.Sold Out: (VAR)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91.Sold Out: Loews Corp (L)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $51.28 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.89.
