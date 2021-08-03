Anfield Capital Management, LLC Buys Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: DALT, IEUR, AFIF, NIE, FTLS, HERO, ARKQ, PBP, YYY, CLIX, RAYC, PJAN, VEGA, QPX, NVDA, ALL, COST, FB, PYPL, MSCI, MPC, NOW, CARR, QUAL, ADSK, COF, EXPE, FDX, FCX, SIVB, ZTS, SYF, BRK.B, CMCSA, BJAN, UJAN, MKTX, DSU, FCVT, FTA, GLD, PMAR, RDIV, TDIV, XLP, AZO, BK, CSCO, GOOG, ARKK, PFFD, PFXF, PREF, VGT, VRP, ANAT, BIDU, BA, DEO, GSK, GS, NVS, WPP, GSBD, BAPR, DXJ, HYLS, PSJ, SMH, SPTM, WLDR, MMM, ABT, AMAT, BLK, VIAC, COP, DVN, NEE, MDT, MRK, NFLX, RCL, UNH, VZ, TDC, APTV, MRC, CNHI, SNAP, SPCE, FOX, BICK, DTEC, FJUN, FMB, LIT, OIH, USO, VDE, CB, ADBE, AEG, ALKS, AMRN, AMGN, BHC, DHI, DUK, ELS, XOM, ONCT, MTCH, JCI, VTRS, PRA, PSEC, REGN, CRM, UBS, FAX, EMD, BGR, GGN, LL, AVGO, BCX, ENPH, ABBV, AAL, BABA, ACB, ADNT, CLDR, ALC, MMQ, PLTR, CMPS, NAPA, ARKW, DIA, EFAV, FVD, GLTR, HEDJ, HYD, LQDH, PBW, PDP, PWB, SLV, SLYG, SPDW, SPEM, SPTL, TAN, USMV, VCIT, VPU, XLU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anfield Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Anfield Capital Management, LLC owns 210 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 120,129 shares, 20.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.09% Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (DALT) - 1,940,039 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 112,638 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.48% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 89,628 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.40% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 375,704 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.617000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.22%. The holding were 1,940,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 79,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 437,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 60,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $48.65, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 36,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 52,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $437.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 120,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 89,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 375,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 126,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 96,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 117,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.85.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.