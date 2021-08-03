Anfield Capital Management, LLC Buys Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: DALT, IEUR, AFIF, NIE, FTLS, HERO, ARKQ, PBP, YYY, CLIX, RAYC, PJAN, VEGA, QPX, NVDA, ALL, COST, FB, PYPL, MSCI, MPC, NOW, CARR, QUAL, ADSK, COF, EXPE, FDX, FCX, SIVB, ZTS, SYF, BRK.B, CMCSA, BJAN, UJAN, MKTX, DSU, FCVT, FTA, GLD, PMAR, RDIV, TDIV, XLP, AZO, BK, CSCO, GOOG, ARKK, PFFD, PFXF, PREF, VGT, VRP, ANAT, BIDU, BA, DEO, GSK, GS, NVS, WPP, GSBD, BAPR, DXJ, HYLS, PSJ, SMH, SPTM, WLDR, MMM, ABT, AMAT, BLK, VIAC, COP, DVN, NEE, MDT, MRK, NFLX, RCL, UNH, VZ, TDC, APTV, MRC, CNHI, SNAP, SPCE, FOX, BICK, DTEC, FJUN, FMB, LIT, OIH, USO, VDE, CB, ADBE, AEG, ALKS, AMRN, AMGN, BHC, DHI, DUK, ELS, XOM, ONCT, MTCH, JCI, VTRS, PRA, PSEC, REGN, CRM, UBS, FAX, EMD, BGR, GGN, LL, AVGO, BCX, ENPH, ABBV, AAL, BABA, ACB, ADNT, CLDR, ALC, MMQ, PLTR, CMPS, NAPA, ARKW, DIA, EFAV, FVD, GLTR, HEDJ, HYD, LQDH, PBW, PDP, PWB, SLV, SLYG, SPDW, SPEM, SPTL, TAN, USMV, VCIT, VPU, XLU,
- Added Positions: SPY, XLY, XLF, XLK, XLI, XLV, XLC, VCSH, SPIB, LMBS, GOVT, ICVT, ARCC, BOND, CWB, VNLA, BX, ETV, ARKG, CCI, PALL, AMT, SIZE, PBE, GOOGL, PCN, QAI, AAPL, QCLN, PKO, IBUY, GDXJ, BLOK, FRA, GUT, BKT, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, BKLN, JNK, MINT, PHB, ROKU, AMZN,
- Sold Out: QQQ, IWP, AGG, PFF, FFC, VOO, MXI, EMQQ, SCHA, IXJ, OXLC, MBB, EMB, LQD, MGK, QCOM, FSKR, MSFT, JNJ, IEI, HYG, GE, FT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Anfield Capital Management, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 120,129 shares, 20.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.09%
- Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (DALT) - 1,940,039 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 112,638 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.48%
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 89,628 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.40%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 375,704 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.617000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.22%. The holding were 1,940,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 79,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 437,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 60,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $48.65, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 36,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 52,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $437.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 120,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 89,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 375,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 126,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 96,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 117,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42.Sold Out: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.85.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of Anfield Capital Management, LLC.
1. Anfield Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Anfield Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Anfield Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Anfield Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
