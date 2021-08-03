Financial Counselors Inc Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Honeywell International Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, , Avery Dennison Corp

New Purchases: IDEV, PNW, ROKU, Z, VSGX, RE, ESGV, ICUI, FTHM, TTEK, TGB, MTUM, GDX, ESGD, TWLO, MWA, ARE, EQNR, SJW, RSG, SEEL, FMS, DVN, CALM, SAN, WTRG,

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Honeywell International Inc, Tesla Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, sells AT&T Inc, , Avery Dennison Corp, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Counselors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Financial Counselors Inc owns 529 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,582,924 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 669,299 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 492,323 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,602 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 459,070 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 225,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $418.941100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $254.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 158.50%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $231.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 58,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $706.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Square Inc by 530.09%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $267.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 91.67%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Aegion Corp. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $82.78 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The sale prices were between $23.09 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $24.65.

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The sale prices were between $93.35 and $100.16, with an estimated average price of $97.07.