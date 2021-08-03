Financial Counselors Inc Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Honeywell International Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, , Avery Dennison Corp

- New Purchases: IDEV, PNW, ROKU, Z, VSGX, RE, ESGV, ICUI, FTHM, TTEK, TGB, MTUM, GDX, ESGD, TWLO, MWA, ARE, EQNR, SJW, RSG, SEEL, FMS, DVN, CALM, SAN, WTRG,
- Added Positions: HON, VO, TSLA, AMZN, IVV, SCHD, PG, SQ, DOW, AAPL, SLYV, VEA, MRK, VZ, VIAC, ECL, NFLX, IEMG, ADBE, CAT, DLR, ETN, GOOGL, MCD, PEP, TMO, UNP, AVGO, ABBV, PYPL, ZM, IEFA, CB, ALGN, AMT, TFC, BRK.B, COP, COST, EW, ENB, FITB, GILD, HBAN, MTCH, ICE, ISRG, LMT, LOW, MDT, NVDA, NOC, BKNG, QCOM, DGX, CRM, TRV, SBUX, TRP, RTX, WMT, WMB, CMG, LULU, PM, BAH, NOW, FTV, TTD, DKNG, ABNB, ABT, Y, MO, UHAL, AXP, APH, AROW, ADSK, BIDU, ITUB, BAM, CACI, CSX, CASY, CRL, SCHW, CHD, CI, CTAS, CGNX, STZ, CW, XRAY, GS, EQC, ILMN, IFF, INTU, KSU, LRCX, MGA, MLM, MET, NTRS, RDS.A, SAFM, SHW, SNN, SYK, SNPS, TEVA, TTE, VLO, ANTM, ZBH, EBAY, MSCI, HI, WDAY, ZTS, PEN, SNAP, CVNA, DOCU, FOXA, CFB, DDOG, EFG, ESGE, ESGU, HDV, IJJ, IJS, IWY, QQQ, RSP, SCZ, USMV, VGT, VHT, VIG, VOX, VUG, VV, XLB,
- Reduced Positions: T, DE, VOO, AVY, DHR, IBB, AMAT, GIS, VTI, HES, DRI, PAYX, MA, V, SCHG, SCHV, CVX, DD, EL, UNH, DIS, IJR, IWF, SPY, APD, CERN, CBSH, HSY, PGR, TXN, UPS, WBA, CARR, IWD, IWM, ACN, ATVI, AFL, DOX, AEP, ADI, AON, ADM, AJG, ATO, ADP, BHP, BP, BLL, BAC, BMO, BDX, BIIB, BKH, BLK, BSX, BMY, CMS, CRH, CVS, CBT, CDNS, CPB, CNI, CFFN, CME, C, CLX, CMCSA, VALE, CMP, ED, CMI, DEO, LLY, EFSC, EPD, ERIC, EXC, NEE, FAST, FSS, GPC, GSK, GPN, HRB, HDB, WELL, IDXX, INFY, IP, SJM, JKHY, K, KSS, LAWS, LECO, MRO, MXIM, MKC, MCHP, MUFG, MBT, VTRS, NTES, NWL, NKE, NOK, NSC, ES, NVO, ORLY, OXY, OTEX, ORCL, PPG, PBCT, PHG, LIN, O, RCI, SLB, SRE, SONY, SWK, SLF, SYY, TROW, TJX, TSM, TD, UBS, UMBF, VFC, VOD, WFC, WY, WEC, WOR, ET, RDS.B, TDF, EDU, AER, TAK, KL, ST, LYB, NXPI, KMI, MPC, ZNGA, PSX, ICLR, BABA, KHC, HPE, TEAM, LW, ALC, CTVA, OTIS, DEM, DES, DON, DSI, EPP, IJT, IVE, IWN, IWO, IWR, IWS, IWV, SLY, SUSA, VB, VEU, XBI, XLE, XLF,
- Sold Out: EGOV, AEGN, XLNX, VXF, DTN, BPMC, WMS, VIPS, APTV, YNDX, HQH, ALNY, WDR, IX, MGM, HAE, OVV, BR, WYNN, HL, BLD,
For the details of FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+counselors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,582,924 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 669,299 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 492,323 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,602 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 459,070 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 225,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $418.941100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $254.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 158.50%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $231.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 58,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $706.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Square Inc by 530.09%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $267.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 91.67%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (EGOV)
Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Aegion Corp (AEGN)
Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Aegion Corp. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.8.Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $82.78 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.81.Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.Sold Out: Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The sale prices were between $23.09 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $24.65.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (DTN)
Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The sale prices were between $93.35 and $100.16, with an estimated average price of $97.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC. Also check out:
1. FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment