Fure Financial Corp Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

- New Purchases: IVV, VOE, VONV, XLB, HYG, ULST,
- Added Positions: IEFA, SPY, QQQ, HYS, IJS, IJJ, SPLG, USFR,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, ITOT, VIG, AIA, BRK.B, SJNK, IJR, AOM, IWR, MINT, QUAL,
- Sold Out: IEMG, IWM, VB, VTIP, IWN, JNK, VWO, EMB, IWO, SHY, MSFT, FBND, BIL, VZ, TGT, ORCL, GSY, PRF, BSV, IGV, NEAR, LQD, SHV, EFA, USHY, SPLV, FXC, TLT, PEP, PRFZ, SPEM, GT, MDY, STIP, SUSA, JPST, CVX, EFAV, ICLN, ESGU, FTSM, F, CCL, VCIT, CAR, SPYG, FTEC, VIAV, WD5A, LITE, MDYG, WH, LGLV, ACWI, AOA, BND, BNDX, EEMV, BSX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Fure Financial Corp
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 124,640 shares, 20.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 107,139 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.42%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,581 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 85,343 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 67,195 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.05%. The holding were 22,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.967900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 35,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.087300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 49,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 27,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 16,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)
Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.38 and $40.46, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 21,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.54%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 96,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 116.70%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $437.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 20,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 821.95%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 8,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)
Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 1674.45%. The purchase prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $98.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 23,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.19%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $99.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 35,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 65.45%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 32,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26.
