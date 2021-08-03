Logo
Fure Financial Corp Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fure Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fure Financial Corp. As of 2021Q2, Fure Financial Corp owns 26 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fure Financial Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fure+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fure Financial Corp
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 124,640 shares, 20.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
  2. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 107,139 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.42%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,581 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 85,343 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 67,195 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.05%. The holding were 22,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.967900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 35,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.087300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 49,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 27,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 16,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.38 and $40.46, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 21,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.54%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 96,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 116.70%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $437.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 20,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 821.95%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 8,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 1674.45%. The purchase prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $98.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 23,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.19%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $99.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 35,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 65.45%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 32,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fure Financial Corp. Also check out:

1. Fure Financial Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fure Financial Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fure Financial Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fure Financial Corp keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider