Hallmark Capital Management Inc Buys Darden Restaurants Inc, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, Sells eBay Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc

Wayne, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Darden Restaurants Inc, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells eBay Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Hallmark Capital Management Inc owns 199 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 320,872 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,917 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 450,412 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Facebook Inc (FB) - 67,716 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 252,561 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93%

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 133,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.6 and $174.86, with an estimated average price of $159.31. The stock is now traded at around $160.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 109,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $139.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 31,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 66,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $437.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.34%. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $88.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98.64%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $294.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 95.62%. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $535.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11.