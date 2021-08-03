Hallmark Capital Management Inc Buys Darden Restaurants Inc, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, Sells eBay Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc

- New Purchases: DRI, AMG, COR, CAH, VONG, QQQ, IEMG, SCHF, ADBE, TGT, TTWO, XLE, TECH, TER, SHW, TSCO, UNP, VMW, FTNT, KEYS, DBX, IJR, VNQ, ATVI, EL, ALXN, AMED, BK, BBY, CDNS, KO, COP, DLTR, ENTG, ORLY, FICO, GGG, HSY, HOLX, ITW, ICE, KLAC, NVR, NKE,
- Added Positions: SPY, GSLC, IVV, JNJ, IEFA, IVW, SDY, T, MPW, HPQ, VBK, VZ, VWO, VUG, TFC, VOE, BMY, CMI, SON, TRV, QCOM, PEG, POR, PEP, LYB, WPC, KMI, NEM, ABBV, MRK, UPS, MCD, MSM, KR, JPM, IBM, GILD, GPC, GIS, GD, SLYV, VOT, AMZN, AVGOP.PFD, RTX, ABT, TMO, LSI, AMAT, BAC, PAYX, BRK.B, MET, HD, XLY, XLK, ADP, COST, DUK, ETN, EMR, XOM, GE, IJS, LOW, MAS, CDW, PNC, MA, PG, DIS, SWK, TXN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, CE, LKQ, FB, LH, MS, EME, ACN, MCHP, ORCL, AVGO, ANTM, TPR, AIZ, HUBB, STWD, AAP, HON, CNP, CI, IWF, ABC, CVS, TMUS, MSFT, PFE, PGR, ROST, NFG, PB, CSCO, VGT, VYM, IWD, DKS, PPL, BA, GOOG, PYPL, IVE, PM, WM, IYR, ROK, XLC,
- Sold Out: EBAY, TROW, DGX, MAA, MTUM, CIEN, CTAS, ALK, NFLX,
For the details of HALLMARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hallmark+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HALLMARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 320,872 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,917 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 450,412 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 67,716 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 252,561 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93%
Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 133,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.6 and $174.86, with an estimated average price of $159.31. The stock is now traded at around $160.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 109,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $139.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 31,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 66,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $437.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.34%. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $88.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98.64%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $294.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 95.62%. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $535.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 607 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88.Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11.
