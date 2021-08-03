Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys Truist Financial Corp, Coinbase Global Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Splunk Inc, Saia Inc

New Purchases: COIN, SI, CUBI, OGN,

COIN, SI, CUBI, OGN, Added Positions: TFC, DKNG, UPS,

TFC, DKNG, UPS, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, V, GOOGL, MA, SAIA, FB, NVDA, SAM, COST, GOOG, DIS, TMO, TJX, SPGI, WMT, JPM, UNH, TSEM, HD, HON, MCD, TGT, GTLS, ROP, RSG, BA, BAC, PYPL, PEN, NVCR, HRI, QCOM, RCL, ROST, CRM, KWR, NOC, BKNG, TXN, TXRH, OLED, VRTX, CMG, KKR, APO, WDAY, PAYC, QSR, TDOC, TWLO, AVLR, TW, CME, EL, EQIX, EMR, EW, DPZ, DE, COO, CMCSA, CI, LLY, CVS, BMY, ADSK, AXP, AGYS, ABT, T, PLD, ISRG, PFE, PPG, ORLY, CB, NSC, MTD, MRK, MDT, LVS, ICE, ITW, INFO, GILD, EXAS, CL, VMC, PSX, GS, PODD, APD, PXD, SNAP, DOCU, FICO,

MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, V, GOOGL, MA, SAIA, FB, NVDA, SAM, COST, GOOG, DIS, TMO, TJX, SPGI, WMT, JPM, UNH, TSEM, HD, HON, MCD, TGT, GTLS, ROP, RSG, BA, BAC, PYPL, PEN, NVCR, HRI, QCOM, RCL, ROST, CRM, KWR, NOC, BKNG, TXN, TXRH, OLED, VRTX, CMG, KKR, APO, WDAY, PAYC, QSR, TDOC, TWLO, AVLR, TW, CME, EL, EQIX, EMR, EW, DPZ, DE, COO, CMCSA, CI, LLY, CVS, BMY, ADSK, AXP, AGYS, ABT, T, PLD, ISRG, PFE, PPG, ORLY, CB, NSC, MTD, MRK, MDT, LVS, ICE, ITW, INFO, GILD, EXAS, CL, VMC, PSX, GS, PODD, APD, PXD, SNAP, DOCU, FICO, Sold Out: FIS, SPLK, CCXI, BCO, CABO, MUSA, VERI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Truist Financial Corp, Coinbase Global Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, DraftKings Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Splunk Inc, Saia Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, The Brink's Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silvant Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Silvant Capital Management LLC owns 331 stocks with a total value of $635 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Silvant Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silvant+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 456,885 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 218,221 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,233 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,755 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,105 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $227.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.246700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $35.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 1819.49%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 39,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 119.33%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $47.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 35,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 171.40%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $73.24 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.71.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Murphy USA Inc. The sale prices were between $129.18 and $145.45, with an estimated average price of $138.32.