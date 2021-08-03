Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys Truist Financial Corp, Coinbase Global Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Splunk Inc, Saia Inc

- New Purchases: COIN, SI, CUBI, OGN,
- Added Positions: TFC, DKNG, UPS,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, V, GOOGL, MA, SAIA, FB, NVDA, SAM, COST, GOOG, DIS, TMO, TJX, SPGI, WMT, JPM, UNH, TSEM, HD, HON, MCD, TGT, GTLS, ROP, RSG, BA, BAC, PYPL, PEN, NVCR, HRI, QCOM, RCL, ROST, CRM, KWR, NOC, BKNG, TXN, TXRH, OLED, VRTX, CMG, KKR, APO, WDAY, PAYC, QSR, TDOC, TWLO, AVLR, TW, CME, EL, EQIX, EMR, EW, DPZ, DE, COO, CMCSA, CI, LLY, CVS, BMY, ADSK, AXP, AGYS, ABT, T, PLD, ISRG, PFE, PPG, ORLY, CB, NSC, MTD, MRK, MDT, LVS, ICE, ITW, INFO, GILD, EXAS, CL, VMC, PSX, GS, PODD, APD, PXD, SNAP, DOCU, FICO,
- Sold Out: FIS, SPLK, CCXI, BCO, CABO, MUSA, VERI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Silvant Capital Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 456,885 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 218,221 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,233 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,755 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,105 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $227.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.246700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)
Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $35.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 1819.49%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 39,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 119.33%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $47.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 35,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 171.40%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.Sold Out: The Brink's Co (BCO)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $73.24 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.71.Sold Out: Cable One Inc (CABO)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48.Sold Out: Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)
Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Murphy USA Inc. The sale prices were between $129.18 and $145.45, with an estimated average price of $138.32.
