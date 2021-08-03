Logo
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Medtronic PLC, Apple Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Amgen Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Naples, FL, based Investment company Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Medtronic PLC, Apple Inc, ConocoPhillips, ProShares Short S&P500, sells Coca-Cola Co, Amgen Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Wealth Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+wealth+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Wealth Planning, LLC
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 517,920 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.54%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 752,998 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.66%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,478,433 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.74%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 1,226,378 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.54%
  5. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 1,811,848 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82%
New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $118.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 913,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.56 and $136.64, with an estimated average price of $130.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.13 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $24.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.751900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 82,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 48,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 5642.31%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $131.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 864,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.003000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,478,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 39.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,560,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 137.62%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 279,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 993.41%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 199.59%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Wealth Planning, LLC. Also check out:

