Capital Wealth Planning, LLC Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Medtronic PLC, Apple Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Amgen Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Naples, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Medtronic PLC, Apple Inc, ConocoPhillips, ProShares Short S&P500, sells Coca-Cola Co, Amgen Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 517,920 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 752,998 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,478,433 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.74% Nike Inc (NKE) - 1,226,378 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.54% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 1,811,848 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82%

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $118.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 913,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.56 and $136.64, with an estimated average price of $130.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.13 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $24.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.751900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 82,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 48,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 5642.31%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $131.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 864,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.003000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,478,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 39.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,560,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 137.62%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 279,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 993.41%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 199.59%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.