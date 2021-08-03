Capital Wealth Planning, LLC Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Medtronic PLC, Apple Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Amgen Inc, The Home Depot Inc

- New Purchases: ICE, RJF, CMCSA, UUP, ARKK, AMLP, DBO, DIVO, DOCU,
- Added Positions: MDT, AAPL, NKE, COP, MSFT, V, HON, JNJ, MCD, CVX, UNH, MMM, LMT, PG, JPM, VZ, WMT, DOW, NEM, DUK, AGG, SH, XLV, NFLX, GOOGL, CAG, SCHX, HYLN, TWTR, MRK, BGB, AVGO, DIS, MDLZ, BA, BIIB, ADP, ACN, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: KO, AMGN, HD, LW, SPY, UPS, GS, PEP, DIA, BIL, GPN, BABA, QQQ, CAT, NVDA, UBER, RF, CAPL, ABBV, PYPL, SLV, GLD, GDX, UNP, TMO, TXN, TEVA, ADBE, LOW, ISRG, INTC, EW, DRE, CSCO, CSX, BHC, AXP, AMZN,
- Sold Out: EDV, XLE, IBB, BRK.B, TJX, TSN, GOOG, DBX, SCHO, SHY, SSO, VIXM, VTI,
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 517,920 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.54%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 752,998 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,478,433 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.74%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 1,226,378 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.54%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 1,811,848 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82%
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $118.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 913,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.56 and $136.64, with an estimated average price of $130.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.13 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $24.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.751900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 82,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 48,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 5642.31%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $131.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 864,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.003000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,478,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 39.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,560,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 137.62%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 279,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 993.41%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 199.59%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.
