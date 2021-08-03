Cookson Peirce & Co Inc Buys Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Pool Corp, First Republic Bank, Sells Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, KLA Corp

- New Purchases: DKS, POOL, FRC, HSY, CCI, MET, CE, URI, BSCN, BSCO, FIVE, SONO, TEAM, AMAT, JBL, IP, AIZ, CBRE, OSK, KEYS, RHI, BSCS, BSCR, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCT, IPG, KBR, MSI, SWK, COF, STAA, ONTO, DDD, MTDR, CVLT, TXT, NTRS, MRNA, CRSP, AVID, PDCE, MP, LH, U, CZR, DEO, RCD, BAC, HON, JCI, TD, HLT, BSMM, BSMN, GXF, BSMO, RTX, EME, PAVE, AEO, AYI, MAA, BRK.B, GLW, MAN, IAT, EWC, BSMU, BSMS, BSMQ, BSMR, BSMP, BSMT, WRK, UNP, THG, HUBB, ISRG, PAYX, MFC, MDU, MDLZ,
- Added Positions: TEL, XYL, EVR, PH, WAL, FITB, ALLY, ACN, CMCSA, STX, RJF, APTV, UNH, MSFT, MGA, A, TGT, SE, TSCO, PTC, ON, MS, ABBV, TPX, AXP, EXP, PNC, LAD, PWR, BSCM, ALGN, DNMR, LOW, LPLA, AGCO, QQQ, SPHD, YETI, MOAT, TKR, SBUX, FTNT, ASML, GM, BC, CPRI, TRMB, CTVA, TMUS, DRI, JNJ, AVGO, QCOM, HD, RPV, IAI, MU, GOOG, WYNN, MXI, ABB, DECK, WCC, VMI, UTHR, GOOGL, BRKR, CHX, DE, SCHW, ETN, HWM, ITW, MGM, EFG, EXI, JCOM,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, JD, KLAC, ABT, ZEN, CMI, NTES, AAPL, BLDR, NVDA, SQ, XEC, NFLX, AVNT, ATVI, DOCU, DVA, CR, ALB, ADSK, JPM, COST, RNG, UBER,
- Sold Out: PINS, FFIV, PCAR, VAC, SAM, SQM, PII, CTAS, TTEK, TXG, DIS, BIDU, LLY, LUV, PB, MCHP, VECO, LEVI, KSU, TTWO, ENPH, PNQI, SBSW, QS, SAIL, ESPO, GES, ST, CTLT, SPOT, TEX, SMG, ANSS, EWJ, RCL,
These are the top 5 holdings of COOKSON PEIRCE & CO INC
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 689,183 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,658,717 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 218,092 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 457,224 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 840,501 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61%
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 223,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $483.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 48,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35. The stock is now traded at around $194.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 99,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 103,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 91,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.726600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 282,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 70.85%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $148.529000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 258,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 229.52%. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 131,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Evercore Inc (EVR)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 440.52%. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $128.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 76,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $306.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 123,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 2140.01%. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $91.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 76,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 653,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77.Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96.Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33.Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51.Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.
