Cookson Peirce & Co Inc Buys Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Pool Corp, First Republic Bank, Sells Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, KLA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Cookson Peirce & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Pool Corp, First Republic Bank, The Hershey Co, Crown Castle International Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, KLA Corp, Pinterest Inc, F5 Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cookson Peirce & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cookson Peirce & Co Inc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COOKSON PEIRCE & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cookson+peirce+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COOKSON PEIRCE & CO INC
  1. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 689,183 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
  2. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,658,717 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 218,092 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 457,224 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 840,501 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61%
New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 223,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $483.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 48,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35. The stock is now traded at around $194.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 99,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 103,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 91,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.726600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 282,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 70.85%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $148.529000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 258,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 229.52%. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 131,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 440.52%. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $128.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 76,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $306.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 123,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 2140.01%. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $91.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 76,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 653,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77.

Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96.

Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33.

Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51.

Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of COOKSON PEIRCE & CO INC. Also check out:

1. COOKSON PEIRCE & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COOKSON PEIRCE & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COOKSON PEIRCE & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COOKSON PEIRCE & CO INC keeps buying
