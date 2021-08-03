Cookson Peirce & Co Inc Buys Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Pool Corp, First Republic Bank, Sells Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, KLA Corp

New Purchases: DKS, POOL, FRC, HSY, CCI, MET, CE, URI, BSCN, BSCO, FIVE, SONO, TEAM, AMAT, JBL, IP, AIZ, CBRE, OSK, KEYS, RHI, BSCS, BSCR, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCT, IPG, KBR, MSI, SWK, COF, STAA, ONTO, DDD, MTDR, CVLT, TXT, NTRS, MRNA, CRSP, AVID, PDCE, MP, LH, U, CZR, DEO, RCD, BAC, HON, JCI, TD, HLT, BSMM, BSMN, GXF, BSMO, RTX, EME, PAVE, AEO, AYI, MAA, BRK.B, GLW, MAN, IAT, EWC, BSMU, BSMS, BSMQ, BSMR, BSMP, BSMT, WRK, UNP, THG, HUBB, ISRG, PAYX, MFC, MDU, MDLZ,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Pool Corp, First Republic Bank, The Hershey Co, Crown Castle International Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, KLA Corp, Pinterest Inc, F5 Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cookson Peirce & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cookson Peirce & Co Inc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Morgan Stanley (MS) - 689,183 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,658,717 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 218,092 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 457,224 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 840,501 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61%

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 223,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $483.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 48,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35. The stock is now traded at around $194.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 99,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 103,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 91,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.726600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 282,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 70.85%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $148.529000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 258,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 229.52%. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 131,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 440.52%. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $128.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 76,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $306.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 123,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 2140.01%. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $91.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 76,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 653,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.