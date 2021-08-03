Logo
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys American International Group Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Juniper Networks Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ceredex Value Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American International Group Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Juniper Networks Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Parker Hannifin Corp, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owns 134 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ceredex+value+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC
  1. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 1,393,384 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.29%
  2. Humana Inc (HUM) - 588,291 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84%
  3. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 1,383,755 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.36%
  4. PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 1,641,949 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.22%
  5. KLA Corp (KLAC) - 763,068 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 3,635,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 7,326,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 4,849,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 536,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $139.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 470,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 941,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 79.29%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $206.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,393,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 79.96%. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $306.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 699,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Celanese Corp (CE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 97.13%. The purchase prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $154.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,181,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 144.18%. The purchase prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33. The stock is now traded at around $765.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 151,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 168225.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,683,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 157.54%. The purchase prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 954,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23.

Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.



