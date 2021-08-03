Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys American International Group Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Juniper Networks Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

New Purchases: AIG, BKR, JNPR, PEP, AJG, FTV, PACW, COLM, RL, T, CCK, FANG, CUZ, OVV, MLHR, LAZ, MTX, OMI, WAL, CRI, SCHL, AFG, EPC, B, SHOO, ALEX, CCMP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American International Group Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Juniper Networks Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Parker Hannifin Corp, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owns 134 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 1,393,384 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.29% Humana Inc (HUM) - 588,291 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84% Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 1,383,755 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.36% PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 1,641,949 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.22% KLA Corp (KLAC) - 763,068 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 3,635,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 7,326,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 4,849,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 536,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $139.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 470,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 941,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 79.29%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $206.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,393,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 79.96%. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $306.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 699,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 97.13%. The purchase prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $154.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,181,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 144.18%. The purchase prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33. The stock is now traded at around $765.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 151,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 168225.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,683,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 157.54%. The purchase prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 954,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.